Daily News: Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Campaign, Bella Hadid Is The New Face Of Swarovski, Entertaining With Martha Stewart, Plus! Is Rihanna Married?!

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky tie the knot?

Are congratulations in order for parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky? Eagle-eyed fans seem to think so. The rapper, 33, released the music video for his new single D.M.B today, in which he appears to propose to the mogul with a grill that reads, Marry me? Not to be outdone, Rih flashes back a smile with her own grill which says, I do. The video shows the stars seemingly at the top of an alter, with the 34-year-old expectant mom in a red veil, as people toss petals in their direction. Ummmmm, something to tell us? Reps have not responded to request for comment yet. Watch this space!

Sydney Sweeney fronts new Miu Miu campaign

She’s a Miu Miu girl! Actress Sydney Sweeney has been tapped by the brand to star in the campaign for its Miu Wander handbag; a squishy and playful yet sophisticated handbag crafted in soft Matelassé leather and bearing the house’s logo in gold. The portraits and video were captured by Tyrone Lebon, placing Sweeney’s inimitable modern-day cool girl energy meets old school film star edge front and center. Just one question remains: which color is on your wishlist?

Bella Hadid sparkles as Swarovski’s newest brand ambassador

Giovanna Engelbert continues to show off her high fashion chops, since being appointed as Swarovski’s creative director. Today, supermodel Bella Hadid was announced as the crystal brand’s latest face. Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the portraits capture the many facets of Hadid and thus, how transformative colored crystals can be to showcase different versions of yourself. “Bella goes from sporty to glamorous while remaining the same girl with confidence and authority,” Engelbert said of her new muse. “In that sense, she conveys the values of Swarovski to perfection. Today, crystals are a dynamic part of our everyday wardrobe: a way of accentuating your individual style in a way that can be as casual as it can be elaborate. Bella is the poster girl for this state of mind.” See a glimpse of the campaign, below.

Martha Stewart teams up with Baccarat

Be more Martha! The ultimate lifestyle doyenne has launched The Martha Collection with world-famous crystal purveyor, Baccarat. It all began when Stewart purchased Skylands, Edsel Ford’s former summer home in Seal Harbor, Maine, and the estate came stocked with enough Baccarat to seat more than 50 people. Inheriting the collection of delicate glasses sewed a seed for the 80-year-old to create something more sturdy to house her beloved Martha-rita margaritas in. At her request, Baccarat created an updated version of that inherited collection (the Nancy collection) to make Stewart’s entertaining dreams come true. The Martha collection is comprised of four exclusive pieces: Goblets ($450, set of two, available now), the Pitcher ($1,100, available now), Tumblers ($350, set of two, available now), and Ice Bucket ($750, available now). The Martha collection is available at all Baccarat boutiques, Baccarat.com, Martha.com, and Neiman Marcus. Did someone say tequila time?

Ferrari’s Miami boutique is a go

Luxury lifestyle brand Ferrari has opened its doors in Miami, marking its second US retail outpost. Located at Florida’s prestigious Aventura Mall, the official opening comes ahead of the city’s debut F1 Grand Prix this weekend. Occupying 19575 Biscayne Boulevard, the vast airy space is kitted out in brushed aluminium and terracotta, mimicking the interiors of the Maranello, Milan, and Beverly Hills boutiques. There’s also no shortage of references to the history and culture of Miami in the location, which houses the luxe ready to wear and accessories. Since making its debut on the official Milan Fashion Week schedule a few seasons back, Ferrari is proving increasingly more covetable each season under the creative director of Rocco Iannone. We’ll take one of the distinctive logo tape belts while we continue saving for a set of wheels!

