Angelys Balek Toasted Her Summer Collection With A Sunny Sag Harbor Luncheon

Surf’s up! To celebrate her new High Summer collection, Angelys Balek co-hosted an elegant luncheon in Sag Harbor with influencer Emily Kammeyer Sumner.

“The underwater world has always held a special place in my heart,” Balek said. “Through this collection, I wanted to share the awe and beauty of the ocean’s depths, translating its vibrant colors and organic shapes into wearable art that embodies both strength and fluidity.”

In tandem with her latest underwater-inspired designs, Balek held her event on the marina at Le Bilboquet. Guests mingled with wine before attending the waterside luncheon, all outfitted in hues of pink, white, yellow, blue, and black. Their palette was a smooth match to Balek’s range of bikinis, one-pieces, dresses, and separates, which drew inspiration from the Andaman Sea’s various creatures, corals, kelp, and more. Fittingly, flowers and corals provided splashes of color against the event’s white and blue tablescapes.

Attendees at the intimate occasion included Sophie Elgort, Batsheva Haart, Irina Kro, Ariel Oz, Allie Provost, and The Daily Front Row‘s Elizabeth Kurpis. Following the event, everyone left with chic Angelys Balek gift bags—allowing them to soak up the sun long after summer’s end.

All images: Ryan Sides

