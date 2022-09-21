The PR Net Hosts Second Annual ‘The PR Net 100’ Event—See Who Was Honored & Who Was There!

There were publicists a’plenty at The Ned Nomad last night, as The PR Net celebrated the publication of its second annual The PR Net 100 lists. Honorees and industry stalwarts alike toasted to one another and their achievements over cocktails and champagne at the bash. Well deserved post-NYFW madness, might we add!

The PR Net, a network for marketing communications professionals, once again recognized the talent and innovation in the world of PR. Of the list, Founder Lisa Smith explained, “It’s an interesting macro look at the industry, where we get sharp intel on the year’s trends. This year we saw further diversification of service offerings alongside the redefinition of ‘PR,’ heartening improvements towards DEI, and investment in staff and company culture”.

This year’s honorees are: 10Fold Communications, 5WPR, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications, Agency Guacamole, Antenna Group, Articulate, ASTRSK, Autumn Communications, Bacchus Agency, Battalion, Becca, BerlinRosen, Berns Communications Group, bicom, Blended Strategy Group, BMF, Bold PR, Bolster Media, BPCM, Brandstyle Communications, bread & Butter, Camron, Carfrae Consulting, Cashman & Associates, CIIC PR, Crowe PR, CURICH|WEISS, DADA Goldberg, Day One Agency, Demonstrate, Derris, DKC, Droese PR, Elle Communications, Evins, Factory PR, Finn Partners, FITZ & CO, H&S, Hanna Lee Communications, Head & Hand PR, Hello PR Group, Hunter, Infinity Creative Agency, J/PR, Jessica Aufiero Communications (JAC), Jennifer Bett Communications, Kaplow, KCD, Krupa Consulting, Krupp Group, KWT Global, LaForce, Laura Davidson PR, Linda Gaunt Communications, Lippe Taylor, Lividini & Co., M18, Magrino, Marino, Maverick Creative, M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment North America, Michele Marie PR, MMGY NJF, Moxie Communications Group, Nike Communications, No. 29 Communications, Novità Communications, Nylon Consulting, Optimist Consulting, Parasol Marketing, Paul Wilmot Communications, PR Consulting, PURPLE, Quinn, Relevance International, ScienceMagic.Inc, SEEN Group, Segal Communications, SHADOW, Sharp Think, Sling & Stone, Small Girls PR, Stuntman PR, Sutton Communications, The Berman Group, The Brand Guild, The Brandman Agency, The Consultancy PR, The James Collective, The Lede Company, The Storied Group, Third Eye, Tractenberg & Co., TURNER, W Communications, Wagstaff, Walker Drawas, Zapwater Communications, and ZOÏ Agency.

The PR Net 100 list for 2022 also incorporated a new section, Next Gen, to celebrate younger companies in the industry. The companies named were 5th Column, AZZI+CO, Bryson Gillette, CJC Insights, Communité, Emma Paton Consulting, IHC, Le CollectiveM, Platform PR, Rachel Harrison Communications, Superjuice, Savannah Engel PR, The Oriel Company, and The Right Now.

At The Ned, guests included Alison Brod (founder & CEO, ABMC), Brad Zeifman (president & co-founder, SHADOW), Jesse

Derris, (founder & CEO, Derris) James LaForce (founder & CEO, LaForce) Andrew Taylor (head of brand PR, Neiman Marcus), Lynn Tesoro (founding partner, HL Group), Vanessa von Bismarck (co-founder, BPCM) Nina Kaminer (founder & CEO, Nike Communications), Susan Magrino (CEO, Magrino Agency) Allyn Magrino (president, Magrino Agency), Elizabeth

Harrison (co-founder, H&S), Josh Rosenberg (co-founder & CEO, Day One Agency), Sarah Evans (partner, J PR), Jamie Lynn Sigler O’Grady (partner, J PR), Kathleen Spink (executive vice president, Purple), Brian Feit (founder, BMF), Sarah Berman, (founder, The Berman Group), Anu Rao (vice president communications, LVMH Moet Hennessy), Deidrea Miller (head of communications, Christie’s Americas), Aziza Johnson (vice president communications, American Express), Jennifer Hawkins (founder, Hawkins International), Mark Silver (founder, Factory PR), and Linda Gaunt (founder, LGC).

