Boots! Flats! Platforms! Five Footwear Brands To Know At Atlanta Apparel

It’s almost time! The October installment of Atlanta Apparel is coming in hot. From Tuesday, October 11-Saturday, October 15, the all-encompassing fashion discovery event returns to AmericasMart Atlanta, and this time around, over 30 new exhibitors are joining in the fun and rounding out a total of 350+ (!!) temporary exhibits. Ahead of your trip down South, we’re bringing you the intel you need. Grab your pens and paper, here’s a look at some of the footwear brands—both household name and up and coming—to bookmark.

Jeffrey Campbell

A mainstay in the world of contemporary footwear, Jeffrey Campbell is the go-to label for fun, innovative, and statement styles. Between its selection of signature sky-high platforms, its boldly-embellished heels, and its edgy boots, this Los Angeles brand has everything you need to take your shoe game to the next level and beyond.

J Slides

With sleek, contemporary, and comfortable footwear top of mind, J Slides is the ideal footwear label for the working woman. Its staple platform sneakers and heeled booties come in a broad and chic array of modern neutrals, which will no-doubt seamlessly transition from the office to post-work cocktails.

Sam Edelman

If you’re on the hunt for timeless and high-quality footwear, then Sam Edelman is sure to be your new favorite label. With a wide and diverse range of classic flats, strappy sandals, and well-constructed boots, this brand has all of the staple shoes to round-out your wardrobe.

The Flexx

Headquartered in the heart of Tuscany, The Flexx specializes in giving modern, active women the most stylish, yet comfortable footwear. From chunky contemporary sandals and classic suede loafers, this young Italian label has something for every occasion life will throw at you.

Loci

Loci is a truly one-of-a-kind label. Every pair of their vegan sneakers are handmade by a boutique shoemaker in Portugal using only recycled ocean plastic from the Mediterranean and the coast of Africa. Between their high-quality construction and commitment to sustainability, what’s not to love?

