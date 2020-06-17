Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra-Violet

What: A purple hair mask to neutralize brassy hair. The first haircare routine for every blonde from Kérastase. Kérastase introduces a complete and fully customizable haircare collection dedicated to fiber care and tone perfection for all shades of blonde hair. Inspired by skincare ingredients, Kérastase created a potent complex containing hydrating hyaluronic acid, protective Edelweiss flower and correcting ultraviolet neutralizers for color purity. Hyaluronic acid fills and strengthens fiber damage from within, while also resurfacing the cuticle for uniform adhesion.

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: Blond Absolu address three primary concerns: Increased porosity: once opened during the coloring process, the hair cuticle becomes porous, making the fiber structure more fragile and resulting in breakage and split ends. Decreased vitality: continuous stress on the hair leaves it dry and dull. Unstable color: damaged fibers allow for unwanted undertones and brassiness.

Where: Kerastase.com

How much: $60

