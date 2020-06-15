Michael Kors Announces Major Change To Show Calendar

Michael Kors is shaking things up in a big way. Today the company announced they will not be presenting a show during NYFW in September. Their Spring 2021 collection will be presented sometime between mid-October and mid-November 2020, with the format of the presentation still TBD.

The brand is going to present two collections a year to create a more streamlined approach on the sales floor.

“I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change,” says Kors in a statement today. “It’s exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar—from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe—about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work. We’ve all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it’s time for a new approach for a new era.” Deliveries of Michael Kors Collection product will be scheduled to arrive in store incrementally over the spring/summer and fall/winter seasons.

“I think it is also important to return to the idea that September and March are key months in launching the beginning of seasonal selling for the consumer,” Kors says. “This is when key editorial and media content hit, when the weather is starting to change, and when people are ready to absorb new collections and product—that they can wear and shop immediately. Keeping all of this in mind, we will also be reassessing when the Fall/Winter collection is released to the press and the public—most likely sometime between mid-March and mid-April.”

In another major break to convention, the brand will also be selling the collection to retailers before they are shown to the press and public to give more time to produce and ship. “I feel that these changes are long overdue and will be a huge win-win, most importantly for the consumer,” Kors says.

