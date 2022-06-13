Everything You Need To Know About Kérastase’s New Line, Genesis Homme

Who said longer, thicker hair has to be a pipe dream? Thanks to Kérastase and its latest line for men, Genesis Homme, consider it done. Kérastase understands that thinning hair is the most common problem when it comes to men’s haircare, and thus, it’s creating a luxury product with hard-working active ingredients—and one that you won’t want to relegate to the bottom shelf in your bathroom either.

Genesis Homme, the follow up to the revolutionary Genesis Collection which launched in 2020, brings to the forefront new products which are specifically designed to improve hair texture, strength, and volume. The hero products suitable for men of all ages, including the shampoos Bain de Force Quotiden and Bain de Masse Épaississant, and texturizing Spray de Force Épaississant and Cire D’Épaisseur Texturisante, are catered for weak, vulnerable hair that’s prone to thinning and shedding. Now, let’s get to know the line.

The star ingredients in the four-piece range are Creatine and Ginger Root infusion, which get to work on your tresses fast. In both shampoos—Bain de Force Quotiden for deep cleaning and purifying and Bain de Masse Épaississant for thickening—the scalp is left thoroughly cleansed while hair fibers are strengthened. The Spray de Force Épaississant is suitable for both wet and dry hair, and instantly plumps and adds volume for better styling control. Then there’s the lightweight, non-greasy Cire D’Épaisseur Texturisante wax, which makes styling a doddle while guaranteeing a matte finish and light, flexible hold. And as a non negotiable, each product boasts the signature Kérastase scent we’ve all come to know and love.

The collection which retails from $36-$39 is available now on kerastase-usa.com. What are you waiting for?

