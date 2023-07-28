This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Grazia USA is relaunching, with a small New York footprint, under Reworld Media Italia. The content will be largely produced in Milan and Paris.

2. Holly J. Coley is now commerce updates editor at the New York Post Digital Network (The Post, Page Six, and Decider.com)

3. Steffi Can is now reporter, internet and creator economy at Forbes.

4. Richard Dickson is now president and CEO at Gap Inc.

5. Chris Blakeslee is now president and CEO at Athleta.

6. Jaclyne Franciscone is now chief strategy officer at LaRue.

7. Candice Cuoco is now creative director at Frederick’s of Hollywood.

8. There have been several promotions at Creative Media Marketing. Corinne Pipitone is now chief creative officer/EVP. Ashleigh Mullady is now senior account director. Emily Martin is now account executive.Emily Keating is now account executive, influencer marketing.

9. Elyse Goldberg is now publicist, media relations at KCD.

10. Osmund Allenberg, director, PR at Azzi+Co, is leaving the company.

11. Frederique Mundy, account manager at PURPLE, is leaving the company.

Plus!

12. KMJR.World is now representing Moose Knuckles.

13. The Lede Company is now representing MOTHER Denim.

14. SB-MGMT is now representing Mia Khalifa.

15. AZIONE is now representing INK + ALLOY.

16. Autumn Communications is now representing Aveda haircare.

17. ABMC is now representing Ever/Body.

18. RK c- is now representing Penelope Chilvers in North America.

19. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing EVER Skincare.

20. Maser Communications is now representing Dr. Ryan Turner and his forthcoming skincare line, TRNR.

21. Michele Marie PR is now representing Tip Beauty, Blackthorn Denim, Masktini, Mon Coeur, A Little & Co., Jamie Turner, Katie Loxton, and Ondine Perfumes.

22. Ink & Roses is now representing Sepia.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

