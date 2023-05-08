Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye cover W

As the air date for HBO’s The Idol gets closer (June 4!), stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd let Lynn Hirschberg in on some behind the scenes intel. In the cover story, Tesfaye also reveals that he plans to move away from his alternative persona The Weeknd when it comes to releasing new music in the future. Tesfaye, who created the show with Sam Levinson of Europhia fame, and Reza Fahim, also explains why the series needed to be re-shot after a different creative team was enlisted to work on the series while Levinson was busy with season two of Euphoria. The pivot, which saw Levinson helm the show after all, meant that production needed to be done on a budget, which led to Levinson’s decision to move everything to Tesfaye’s Bel-Air home. “The bedrooms were now greenrooms; the bathrooms were for hair and makeup,” Tesfaye said. “We built a music studio in the basement so Mike Dean, who helped compose, and I could score the show while we were filming. I had to stay in character. So I took my dog and we lived in another house. My home belonged to the show; it was a hub of activity. We were trying to blur the line between fiction and reality. We had cameras going all the time…It was weird when they all left.” Depp also spoke about embodying the role of pop star Jocelyn on the show. “I wanted to channel a certain L.A. feeling. I grew up in L.A., and I’m an L.A. girl, and so is Jocelyn. I wanted to capture the style mix of mischief and shine,” she said. Depp added that the character is an amalgamation of many femme fatales, pin ups, and popstrels—which also prompted her to dye her hair blonde for the role. “Who doesn’t love Britney? But I was also thinking about Beyoncé, Mariah, and every huge pop star of our time. I wanted Jocelyn to be the kind of woman who can dominate a room, someone who doesn’t ever shy away from their sparkle…As a blonde, Jocelyn could be good; she could be evil. You never know. I grew up watching older films, especially French films. Women like Brigitte Bardot have beauty mixed with an ‘I don’t give a fuck’ energy. I wanted that feeling for Jocelyn.” Read the full feature, with photography by Tyler Mitchell and styling by Sara Moonves, here.

Images: Tyler Mitchell

Wolford links up with N°21 for a capsule collection

Wolford’s latest fashionable collab has landed. This time, the Austrian bodywear brand has partnered with Alessandro Dell’Acqua of the Italian luxury label N°21 for a range of staples that are all at once sultry, chic, comfortable, and versatile. Available now, the bodysuits, jumpsuits, dresses, and more come in lace and vegan leather, as well as 100% biodegradable fabric with Crade to Cradle certification. Our money is on the wired bodice Gilda dress, or the sheer mesh and black lace Louise mini, which can be worn a dizzying amount of ways thanks to their timeless and flattering pizzaz. Shop it while you can right here!

Billionaire George Soros reportedly near a $400m deal to buy Vice Media out of bankruptcy

According to reports, Soros Fund Management and Fortress Investment Group are nearing a deal that would buy Vice Media out of chapter 11 for $400 million—a far cry from the almost $5.7 billion the Brooklyn-based media company was valued at in 2017. The New York Times and other outlets reported last week that Vice was heading for a bankruptcy filing, having shuttered its Vice World News arm in the days previous and announcing layoffs. Several outlets, including The Post, write that this post-bankruptcy rescue deal will not only “wipe out” Vice’s other shareholders, including TPG Group and James Murdoch, but could also see the return of co-founder Shane Smith to a prominent leadership position. The company, which recently secured a $30 million from Fortress as a lifeline, also operates the Vice Studios film and TV production unit, the Vice TV television network, Vice News, creative agency Virtue, Refinery29, London-based Pulse Films and i-D.

Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrated Miami Grand Prix over the weekend

Tommy Hilfiger and GQ’s Will Welch hosted a cocktail party the weekend in the Sunshine State to toast yesterday’s race with special guest Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One driver, Lewis Hamilton. Diplo and DJ Ruckus were on DJ duties at a private residence on Hibiscus Island, owned by former world-renowned Formula One racing driver, Eddie Irvine. The party welcomed David Beckham, Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage, Victor Cruz, Karolina Kurkova, Emma Brooks, Pietro Boselli, and Lindsey Vonn to name a few.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.