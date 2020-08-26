An Updated Doheny Room Is Set to Reopen in Los Angeles

Los Angeles haunt the Doheny Room is going to look a whole lot different when it reopens again. The restaurant and nightlife venue has gone under a complete renovation and redesign. “Doheny Room is a must destination in West Hollywood and I am very happy to announce its full redesign by our own design and development team led by Joe Faust and his Dakota Development team,” Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe says. “The property will bring our first Krispy Rice outpost to Los Angeles.” The new look will include updated finishes, furnishings, and artwork. Central to the space, a four-foot gold disco ball is hung atop a two-story interior courtyard, surrounded in black lacquered louvered shutters.

In addition to the refreshed deco by The Art Dept., Doheny Room will now feature a customized sushi bar on the main floor, by sbe’s newly launched C3 brand Krispy Rice. The Krispy Rice concept was built around Katsuya’s beloved, signature Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, offering high-quality and responsibly sourced sushi.. This is the first physical outpost that joins the existing ghost kitchens. The menu offers variations of krispy rice from king salmon with yuzu to the plant-based truffle avocado to handrolls like spicy hamachi and wasabi in soy paper alongside maki rolls, nigiri and sashimi.

Doheny Room opened in the spring of 2016 and has become a favorite spot with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Paris Jackson, Brody Jenner, Madison Beer, and Sistine Stallone.

Follow @dohenyroom on social media for regular updates on the official reopening. The updated venue layout has been adapted for proper social distancing guidelines. Indoor dining is still prohibited in Los Angeles due to the pandemic.