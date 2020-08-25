WATCH: Ulla Johnson’s Dreamy Fall 2020 Frocks in Action

Highlights from Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2020 collection are captured in this new campaign video, shot on the shores of Long Island’s North Fork.

As always, Johnson’s seasonless, unique designs are an ode to her nomadic muses; the type of woman with more interest in sartorial sustenance than fleeting trends. The New York-based designer usually has the concept of ‘future heirlooms’ in mind while creating clothes, and this offering is no different.

Among the looks showcased in all their fluid and languid glory are batik-printed poplin blouses, jewel-toned cloqué, crocheted knitwear, aubergine-hued leather, plus her popular dresse silhouettes—this season, in ruffled cheetah-patterned silk and embroidered white tulle.

The message from the women behind the brand: our gaze is set on new horizons.

Watch the hypnotic video below, starring models Indira Scott and Jordan Daniels.

Looks were styled by April Hughes, with hair by Bob Receine, and makeup by Romy Soleimani. Photography by Yelena Yemchuk.

Ps! Recap on the Daily’s full review of Fall 2020 and see the entire collection here.

