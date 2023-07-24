The Daily’s beloved event toasting all things fashion on the East End, our Hamptons Most Stylish soirée, returned in all its chicness this past weekend. Hosted poolside at the breathtaking home of Lois Robbins, actress and founder of protective sunwear brand Watskin, the celebration brought together friends of the magazine for a party presented by LAGOS, DAOU, Aperol and Naghedi.

Guests arrived to the home in Water Mill and were immediately greeted by the family’s spectacular collection of art and sculptures on their walk up to the deck area. At the fête, attendees were spoiled for choice as to where to snap their outfit pics, with the option of multiple gorgeous pools as backdrops. Taking it all in with a suitably summery chalice of Aperol Spritz in ahnd, everyone caught up and discussed their late summer plans.

An elegant ballerina dressed in a pale pink slip with a floral headpiece to match the pretty DAOU rosé bar performed poolside and even helped top up guests’ glasses of wine as they marveled at the views of Mecox Bay. Robbins, who was kitted out in a flared one-piece from Watskin, talked people through the backstory to the company and showed them some styles which were displayed on mannequins in the indoor-outdoor living space.

LAGOS were on site to showcase their latest treasures and their top summer styles, including their newly-released Smart Caviar Lux which puts a fresh spin on their innovative Apple Watch bracelets. A best-seller for the brand, the new styles feature 18k gold and sterling silver, plus diamonds for those looking to elevate their everyday look!

NYC-based handbag brand Naghedi showcased fashion-forward clutches and metallic wristlet bags, as well as roomy totes for all your summer getaways, in their signature woven neoprene fabric. Guests enjoyed artisan gelato from Dolce & Gelato courtesy of Naghedi too, and met with founder and former magazine editor Sara Naghedi who was also in attendance.

Peckish? During the pre-dinnertime party, appetites were satiated thanks to fresh pies being handmade at the Dolce & Gelato pizza station, and any sweet cravings were satisfied thanks to a European-style patisserie cart serving pastries and passionfruit iced tea, courtesy of Tribeca hotel and hotspot du jour, Fouquet’s.

Post-celebration, attendees took home a gift bag brimming with goodies from LAGOS, Aperol, DAOU, Nicole Miller, Dr. Lara Devgan, Naghedi, Moroccanoil, Macrene Actives, Watskin, and more. The following day, guests were invited to continue the fun as Charlotte Bickley hosted a workout class and wellness gifting suite with The SOTO Method at The Bentley Hotel in Southampton.

Guests included Mary Leest, Keke Lindgard, Sophie Sumner, Nicole Miller, Candace Bushnell, Cameron Silver, Blair Voltz Clark, Sophie Elgort, Rebecca Minkoff, Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Sam Vartholomeos, Katya Tolstova, Amina Vassa, CT Hedden, Aqua Parios, Elizabeth Kurpis, Dr. Lara Devgan, Charlotte Bickley, Divya Mathur, Nina Sarin Arias, Eric Goldie, Jeremy Batoff, Irina and Maximilian Eicke, Michelle Madonna, Jessica Markowski, Greivy, Sofia Bastian, Lilly Sisto, Samantha Cohen, Francesca Vuillemin, Yana and Lucas Bononi, Chris Coffee, Frederico Azevedo, Negar Mohammadi, and many more.

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

Plus! Summer fun in the LAGOS photo booth…

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.