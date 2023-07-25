The CFDA Releases First Look At The NYFW Calendar For September

September is just around the corner—evidenced by The Council of Fashion Designers of America releasing the preliminary NYFW schedule today. There are 71 designers in total confirmed to show, with first-timers, returning icons, and designer debuts, while there’s also some notable absences this season. Let’s dive in!

Peter Do’s hotly-anticipated inaugural outing as creative director of Helmut Lang will formally kick off the American Collections on Friday, September 8. (It’s worth noting that Coach announced yesterday that they will show off calendar, staging a runway show on Thursday, September 7.) The madness will officially wrap up with Raul Lopez of LUAR, the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards winner for Accessories Designer of the Year, who will show on the evening of Wednesday, September 13.

Returning brands this season include Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Theory, Tibi, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, and Willy Chavarria.

As previously announced, Ralph Lauren will make his comeback to the New York runway, with a show on Friday, September 8. Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim are also returning to the calendar. Sally LaPointe is set to host her return to the runway, the first show for the brand since the pandemic. Michelle Ochs is readying to make her first COS is in town again too, from London.

CFDA-nominated designer Bach Mai will host his first-ever runway show on Tuesday, September 12. First-time additions to the schedule also include Advisry, Chan Chit Lo, FFORME, Grace Ling, and Sho Konishi. This year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Colin LoCascio, Diotima, Kim Shui, Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miró Vintage, Tanner Fletcher, Who Decides War, and Zankov will join the week with collection showcases.

As for who’s notably not on the cal? Thom Browne is returning to Paris, Peter Hawkings is revealing his debut for Tom Ford in Milan, and LA-based Rodarte is not on the schedule this year either, or Marc Jacobs who continues to show off-calendar. Tommy Hilfiger is yet to announce plans for a physical show. Some other calendar mainstays like Simkhai and Christian Cowan are also missing in action for now, but with six weeks to go, we expect the calendar will continue to grow and change.

Check out the first look at the calendar right here.

