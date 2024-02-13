Inside The Daily & LAGOS’ Men’s Launch Celebration And NYFW Dinner At Ambra

Touchdown! Last night, The Daily and LAGOS got together for an intimate dinner during NYFW to celebrate the launch of LAGOS for Men. The celebration was held at Ambra in the West Village, a buzzy new Italian spot from restaurateur Andrea Ienna and celebrity chef John DeLucie. The event was hosted by New York Giants superstar and DIALLO co-founder Tyrod Taylor, who was (literally) just back in town from Sunday’s Super Bowl events in Las Vegas.

The evening welcomed a notable crew of male tastemakers from the worlds of fashion, sports, entertainment, and media, who all gathered for cocktails and wine courtesy of Southbound Tequila, Prairie Organic Vodka, and Mazzei chianti. Guests included Alan Cumming, Miles Richie, Alex Lundqvist, Teddy van Ronson, Ryan Cooper, Patrick Janelle, Marcel Floruss, Justin Livingston, Igee Okafor, Dusty Lachowicz, Drew Jessup, Peter Som, Marcus Teo, Andrew Matarazzo, Josh McGregor, Isha Blaaker, Kevin Huynh, Jonathan Borge, Rashad Minnick, Hunter Kohl, Sam Vartholomeos, Skye Aurelia, Beca Michie, Tyshon Lawrence, Rashad Minnick, Foodgod, Alex Schlab, Anthony Urbano, Brian Guducci, Chris Rovzar, Devin Kasparian, Jon Kaiser, Ivey Childers, and Jennifer Cooper, among others. The LAGOS team—Amanda Willinger, Jamie Harris, Lauren Maxwell, and Mariam Eleskandarani—were also on hand to introduce the brand to this chic audience.

Throughout the night, guests got a peek at the years in the making collection. The line, titled Anthem, recently launched exclusively with Bloomingdale’s and on LAGOS.com with prices ranging from $150-$6,250. Made for the modern man, Anthem includes styles in sterling silver, 18K gold and ceramic. On the night, Tyrod Taylor and Alan Cumming both wore looks from the collection.

After a lively cocktail hour, guests sat down for an incredible meal from DeLucie, who came in on his day off to work his magic. The meal kicked off with veal meatballs, housemade focaccia, and a lacinato kale caesar and a marghertia pizza and was followed by Paccheri cacio pepe, rigatoni alla norma, brick fresh lemon chicken with sides of steak fries, broccoli rabe, and sauteed spinach.

A Giant sized good time!

Peruse images from the night!

Images: Caroline Fiss

