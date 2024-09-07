The Daily’s 11the annual Fashion Media Awards were a night to remember. The event was hosted by SNL’s brilliant Chloe Fineman and were filled with numerous moments onstage from presenters and honorees alike. Not to mention Rihanna!!!

Below, discover the most meaningful, funny, and heartwarming speeches from an unforgettable evening at the Rainbow Room.

Chloe Fineman, hosting the Fashion Media Awards

“Isn’t it trippy that this is your job? I mean, just to be chic and fabulous as hell. I mean, this function may look on its surface like a glamorous soirée, but this is technically a professional event, right? This is work right now, and you’re doing your job, which is to look stunning, get awards and have a little bit of free alcohol as a treat. But, you know, it’s not all easy. I mean, we did have to get into these outfits, and that is work.”

Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta, and Alek Wek, presenting Campaign of the Year to Trey Laird for Donna Karan New York

Carolyn: “Trey instinctively knew that the true power of Donna’s brand DNA was its eternal celebration of women. All different types of women who – like Donna Karan herself- always connected through a common blend of both strength and sensuality. He revived the title of one of Donna’s most famous campaigns from the ‘90’s….. a Peter Lindbergh shoot of a woman running for President simply called IN WOMEN WE TRUST.”

Alek: “To create a new modern image campaign to tell the story of this new launch, he also knew that it was not just about one woman- but multiple women. Multiple generations of women, different types of women- yet women that each had an authentic personal history and connection to both Donna Karan the woman, as well as Donna Karan the brand.”

Amber: “You rarely see today such an impactful group in one campaign, and each of us was so proud to be part of reviving this beautiful story for a new day. The second Trey reached out to each of us and shared the vision, we knew this was not just another campaign- but an epic moment in fashion history that we all simply had to be part of!”

Trey Laird, accepting Campaign of the Year for Donna Karan New York

“I really started thinking about that brand and that woman, and all the iconic women that it represented. And true icons, indeed, are eternal. Take these three amazing women that introduced me that I’m so honored to have here. I first met each of them at the beginning of my career, with Donna Karan, pretty much each one of their first seasons here in New York. And then we all sort of grew up together in fashion.”

Coco Rocha, presenting Fashion Innovator to Steven Lagos

“Steven’s training as a master jeweler has allowed him to lead the way: whether he’s developing new materials, pioneering manufacturing techniques, launching categories like LAGOS for Men, or introducing innovative tech accessories like the Smart Caviar bracelet for the Apple Watch. As a right and left-brain thinker, he has a remarkable balance of creativity and technical acumen and has consistently embraced emerging technologies years ahead of his peers—from digital photography and CAD design to e-commerce—always staying ahead of industry trends. As an entrepreneur, he’s faced challenges head-on, leading by example and continually pushing boundaries.”

Steven Lagos, accepting Fashion Innovator

“I feel so lucky to work with my team each day. Many have been with me for more than 20, some even 30 years. Their dedication and commitment is my truest measure of success. That, and my “home team”, my wife Kristie and my daughter Kate – who is also our brand stylist and associate designer, as well as my son-in-law Adam who is somewhat of a craftsman himself. They inspire me and are a reflection of the strong, smart, women and men for whom I design. In a few short years, we’ll celebrate 50 years of LAGOS by reinforcing what we’re known for: the art of Caviar. We’ll focus on new ways to innovate our technique to achieve something distinct and modern. We’re excited by new technology and always looking for ways to enhance what we’re doing. There’s so much to explore, we’re just getting started.”

Stella Maxwell, presenting Breakthrough Model of the Year to Maria Klaumann

“Number one, you are blessed to have an incredible agent Ali {Kavoussi] and agency The Lions. Ali, I love you. Number two, well maybe actually the number one, I want you to always remember you are amazing. When you book that big show or editorial or campaign, you are amazing. And when you don’t book that big show or campaign you are still amazing. Stay strong, stay kind, stay humble and appreciate the incredible opportunities we are given in our industry.”

Maria Klaumann, accepting Breakthrough Model of the Year

“Thank you, Daily Front Row. I’m thrilled to be here tonight. I want to thank my agents and everyone who’s important to me. Ali, Serena, thank you. This award makes me even more excited to keep doing my best.”

Debbie Harry, presenting Lifetime Achievement to Anna Sui

“Anna’s fabric design, interior work, cosmetics and perfume are all infused with these vintage elements. The elements brought to new life in surprisingly beautiful ways that stir something inside of us from our own lives, giving us back what we cherish personally. To to keep this going, to endure in this highly competitive industry, is proof-positive of her particular genius.”

Anna Sui, accepting Lifetime Achievement

“Thank you to all my friends, I am profoundly grateful for their love and encouragement, which have been a constant source of strength. I want to express my deep gratitude for the incredible support I’ve received from my family. My brother Eddy, who is present, also has attended every show. I’m also thankful to my dedicated team and staff. Judy Yang, who is here tonight, has been with my design team for 17 years. I extend my thanks to all the press and editors, stores, and buyers who have supported me throughout my career. Lastly, I am especially grateful to my parents for their unwavering support and for instilling in me a strong work ethic that has been invaluable to my success.”

Sara Moonves, presenting Magazine of the Year to Katie Grand and Jahleel Weaver for Perfect

“What Katie has done with Perfect is challenge the norm, push boundaries, and create iconic moments—whether it’s Kate Moss in latex bunny ears, Nicole Kidman in Y/Project, or giving unknown models space next to Naomi Campbell. She’s always unexpected and brilliant.”

Rihanna, presenting Magazine of the Year to Katie Grand and Jahleel Weaver for Perfect

“You’re {Jahleel] someone I watched evolve into a scientist, a specialist, a student, and a teacher. I’ve been lucky enough to learn from you. If your creative process has actually led you into a space where a badass like Katie Grand says, ‘Come on, make a cover.’ She don’t trust nobody! But she trusted you with a vision where you were able to showcase a platform beyond anything we’ve ever done together.”

Katie Grand, accepting Magazine of the Year for Perfect

“You get to a point in your life when you think, ‘Oh, my best work’s behind me,’ or whatever, and there we were at 4 in the morning and I was drunk on red wine—really drunk!—and the photographer was drunk on red wine, and the music was blaring. It was one of the most special moments of my life. I really want to thank Jahleel for being incredible.”

Jahleel Weaver, accepting Magazine of the Year for Perfect

“Thank you to Rihanna for this beautiful introduction. I was expecting more of a roast! I appreciate you being here. It means the world to me. You met me 13 years ago, and you really just pushed me consistently and inspired me consistently and championed me creatively. I’m forever grateful for that. I love you, and thank you. It’s a pleasure to be here accepting this award on behalf of Perfect magazine and to be here alongside Katie Grand, whose work I’ve admired for as long as I could remember. Thank you for trusting me and giving us this opportunity, Rihanna and I, to fully express ourselves.”

Julianne Hough, presenting Style Star of the Year to Selma Blair

“These days while navigating MS, she has been able to make even a cane a chic accessory when hitting the red carpet. Most of you are familiar at this point with Selma’s own personal house struggles and this is perhaps where her true sense of style and self has shined through. Selma has fought graciously, elegantly, and courageously. Style comes from within, from the imagination, from being able to take risks, and create. We look forward to seeing what Selma will be wearing for many years to come.”

Selma Blair, accepting Style Star of the Year

“When I have a terrible year, and I think, ‘Maybe my life is over again,’ I say, ‘I have to get to Paris.’ Fashion has always endured. Style has endured, even when we think we want to be in the same room as Debbie Harry, Anna Sui, Carolyn Murphy—I mean, everyone. These are the people, when I couldn’t move a few years ago—it was Coco [Rocha], it was all the people that know how to move that inspired me to find the new direction my body would go in. And now, I can move.”

Josie Canesco, presenting Emerging Artist to Ana Sky

“As someone who’s accomplishing impressive feats in such an early stage of her career, it’s only fitting that Ana is the recipient of tonight’s Emerging Artist honor. Her range of interests, dedication to her craft, and limitless mindset are powerful qualities that are sure to lead to even greater success in the future. As her accomplishments and musical growth continues, one thing is abundantly clear for Ana Sky: the sky’s the limit.”

Ana Sky, accepting Emerging Artist

“As a scientist, we are trained to observe the world—but for me, the most meaningful way to share what those observations evoke has been through music. It was part of me that was a constant throughout my life, but I never imagined I would have the chance to share that passion. That opportunity in itself has been an honor beyond measure. It means everything to me.”

Ashley Graham and Carolyn Murphy, presenting a tribute for Ivan Bart

Carolyn: “Ivan was my dear friend, my family, my copilot, and my protector.” He was a natural-born leader who led with compassion and honesty. He’d be tough when he needed to, but was always guided by fair play. Ivan had the most amazing sense of humor, and he was a very gentle spirit. He was always the calm in the storm. He listened with intent, and always followed through with the best intentions. He took care of each and every one of his models, and we all experienced a gift of what true loyalty and friendship is. His legacy will continue to live on within us.”

Ashley: “Like Carolyn, Ivan played a remarkable role in my journey as a model, a businesswoman, a wife, and a mother. He was a force of nature. Ivan was a brilliant, accomplished businessman—but it was never just about business with him. He really loved people. Once Ivan got behind someone, there was no stopping them. He breathed self-confidence into everyone that he came in contact with. Ivan held up a mirror to the fashion industry and said, ‘We can do better.’ He pushed for inclusion and knew no boundaries with size, race, gender, ethnicity. He always believed that fashion should represent the diversity of our society. Tonight, Ivan’s friends at The Daily want to take a moment to honor and recognize his lasting impacted important legacy. Ivan’s husband and family have established the Ivan Bart Memorial Scholarship at FIT, and we hope you’ll all consider making a contribution.”

Pat Cleveland, presenting Fashion Legend to Jerry Hall

“She inspired me to have a girlfriend that I could trust, love, and have fun with. We spent many decades of doing just that—unzipping each other’s dresses, making plans to walk down the runway internationally with some of the best designers in the world. And how can a dream come true without a friend like Jerry Hall?”

Jerry Hall, accepting Fashion Legend

“Pat and I have been friends for 52 years. She taught me how to walk the catwalk, and to have fun doing it—because fashion is fun. Thank you for making an award for us seasoned models. Thank you so much.”

