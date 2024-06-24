MOLESKINE and The Daily’s Drink and Draw at Club Cumming

Pride month is in full swing in and yesterday MOLESKINE and The Daily celebrated with their monthly Drink & Draw at Club Cumming in the East Village. This edition welcomed one of the most inspiring LGBTQ+ leaders in the world, Alan Cumming, to be the guest model. The mult-hyphenate was fresh from filming season 3 of The Traitors in Scotland and wore a traditional Scottish kilt for his modeling stint.

The evening was hosted by artist A.E Kiernan and invited attendees to try their hand at drawing a live model while having a sip of their favorite adult beverage. MOKESKINE once again supplied notebooks and materials for guests to give their best shot at drawing Cumming, who is also the co-owner of his namesake venue. The best drawings, chosen by Cumming, were awarded gift certificates from MOLESKINE, and we even gave kudos to the “Best Effort” artist, who gave it their best shot. (The only bad artist is the one who doesn’t try!)

Guests for the invite-only event included Ryan Cooper, Mike Woods, Stephen Mikhail, Eric Jennings, Francesca Vuillemin, Daniele Carettoni, Pepe Muñoz, Martha Luna, Ryan Shaw, Jason Fournier, Jason Burlingame, Robert Reus, Lara Eurdolian, Nikhil Saboo, The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Nandini Vaid, Teddy Wilson, Ward Simmons, and President of MOLESKINE America, Giuseppe Rizzo.

MOLESKINE will be sponsoring the weekly Drink & Draw every Sunday evening at Club Cumming for the rest of the year. Visit ClubCummingNYC.com for more info! See you there!

Photos: Jeff Eason

