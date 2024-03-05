Chic Report

The Daily And MOLESKINE Debuted ‘The Daily Draw’ Evening At Club Cumming

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Alex Lundqvist

On Sunday, The Daily and MOLESKINE got together to host the first-ever The Daily Draw event at Club Cumming in the East Village. The fun-filled drink and draw evening was hosted by artist A.E Kiernan and invited attendees to try their hand at drawing a live model while having a sip of their favorite adult beverages. To kick off the inaugural event, we asked our friend, legendary male model Alex Lundqvist, to come to the stage and surprise the room with a few poses while the artists (and umm, wannabe artists) sketched in their MOLESKINE notebooks.

Kiernan also gave a helpful introduction to “the class” with some pointers on how to create a stellar drawing. The results were, shall we say, a little all over the place! The best drawings, chosen by Lundqvist himself, were awarded gift certificates from MOLESKINE, and even those behind the worst drawings walked away with a prize. We won’t name any names!

Alan Cumming and Alex Lundqvist

Guests who stopped by for the intimate event included Alan Cumming (the man behind Club Cumming!), Drew Jessup, Sophie Sumner, Greivy, Mariah Strongin, Katya Tolstova, Niyo Malik, Keytt Lundqvist, Georgia Sumner, Sam Vartholomeos, Ellen Comitas, Eef Vicca, Lane Hitt, Bella Becker, MOLESKINE’s Ward Simmons, and more.

Club Cumming

Sophie Sumner

Club Cumming

Niyo Malik

Club Cumming

Ready to reveal your inner artiste? Well, for the rest of the year, MOLESKINE will be sponsoring the weekly Drink & Draw every Sunday evening at Club Cumming. “Can creativity change the world? MOLESKINE seems to think so,” Ward Simmons, MOLESKINE SVP of Marketing says. “Each week MOLESKINE is sponsoring, Drink & Draw at Club Cumming in the East Village as a commitment to supporting the local Arts Community in New York City.”

Get drawing, kids!

Visit ClubCummingNYC.com for more info!

