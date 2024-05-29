Inside Igee Okafor’s Epic 30th Birthday Bash at The Bronze Owl

Last week, Igee Okafor celebrated his milestone 30th birthday with an elegant dinner at The Press Club Grill, followed by a lively party at New York’s newest cocktail hotspot, The Bronze Owl. The dinner was an intimate gathering with close friends and family. A piquant three-course meal was on the menu, paired with sophisticated cocktails—whisky sours and old-fashioned made with Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old.

True to his sartorial style, Igee made a statement in a pristine double-breasted white jacket with broad lapels, highlighted by an eye-catching elephant brooch, sleek dark sunglasses, and Manolo Blahnik Velvet Opera pumps. He welcomed his guests with a heartfelt speech and raised a glass of Macallan 2023 Rare Cask to toast his new decade. Delanique Millwood, founder of A-Beauty Skincare platform, SKINTELLECT and Igee’s best friend, closed the dinner with touching words about their longtime friendship.

For the party, Igee kept to his double-breasted concept, swapping the white jacket for a sophisticated black Todd Snyder number and changing into George Cleverley’s Merlin in Black Patent shoes.

The celebration at The Bronze Owl, the latest spot from nightlife impresario David Rabin, attracted a chic crowd. Influencers like Darya Zozulya, Ryan Clark, David Evan Ruff, Amy Juliette Lefevre, Shelcy and Christy Joseph, Nana Agyemang, Serena Goh, and Steve Gonzalez mingled with models Ninioma Anosike and Tsheca White, singer Sofia D’Angelo, nightlife curator Desta, fashion designer Brandon Murphy, actors Jovel Roystan and Max Von Essen, and Daily darling Alex Dickerson.

The night turned into a nostalgic disco-pop episode, with friends serenading Igee with a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday” and an unforgettable singalong to The Backstreet Boys’ classic, “I Want It That Way.” for the night’s finale. Bon anniversaire, Igee!

Images: Rebecca Smeyne @rebeccasmeyne

