Tres chic! Saks Fifth Avenue journeyed to the West Village last week to celebrate the launch of its new brand ambassador program, Saks Social Club. Naturally, the Club’s members were in attendance, including Chanel Iman, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Leyna Bloom, Ezra William, and Allen Lazard.

Guests kicked off the night with a sunset cocktail hour, complete with margaritas, lychee and dirty martinis (extra olives, please!). The first part of the event also featured fresh lobster and caviar, bringing a hint of coastal flair to the occasion—as enjoyed by attendees including Francesca Scorcese, Serena Goh, Jessica Wang, Flaviana Matata, and Hanna Flanagan.

After cocktail hour, Saks’ sit-down dinner began with an array of 4 Charles signatures—including the restaurant’s viral wagyu cheeseburgers (delivered and cut by a gloved host) and lush green salads. Chatter filled the wood-paneled room as guests dined on a family-style spread of steak, salmon, and cacio e pepe. Attendees were also given custom engraved steak knives to use during the dinner, gifted aftewards as a special keepsake—or, perhaps, an extra luxe kitchen accent.

The evening closed with a champagne toast, complete with an applauded surprise speech by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Guests mingled and reemerged into the city after a dessert of lemon meringue pie and fudge-drizzled sundaes, ending the night on a decidedly sweet note!

Below, take a glimpse at all the chicsters at Saks’ Social Club launch dinner.

