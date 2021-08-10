The Daily Summer Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Alongside L’Agence

Hamptonites were in a party mood—and The Daily had just the occasion to get them up and dancing! Toasting its 10th anniversary of The Daily Summer, East Enders headed to the grounds of the 21 House at Amagansett’s The Reform Club, which had been transformed into a bohemian garden oasis for the evening.

Another reason for clinking glasses was that L’Agence was in town to share a look at the brand’s debut footwear collection of sultry mules, suede flats in jewel tones, and thigh-high and ankle-length boots—all of which will have us looking street style ready just in time for NYFW! Models and influencers alike posed in the new styles against a beautiful floral-themed backdrop installation which had been created for the event.

Designer and DJ Timo Weiland was on duty behind the decks, ensuring everyone was in flying spirits and dancing the night away. Grace Atwood, flying in from her newfound home in Charleston, was happy to see her go-to rosé, Fleurs de Prairie, freely flowing. In theme with the garden fete, catering by D&DDesigns had a summer BBQ in mind, with delicious sliders, lobster rolls, ribs, shrimp salad, chicken skewers, and more on offer.

Elsewhere, attendees made a bee-line towards the JaJa tequila and fresh ceviche cart. Refreshing Lamberti cocktails with Prosecco, as well as Redemption Rye, Gray Whale Gin, clean Tequila seltzers from Volley, red & white wine from The Calling, and of course, a cute and chic mobile wine bar provided by FIG & OLIVE, ensured that the party remained vibrant until after sunset.

Additional guests included Cora Emmanuel, Samantha Gradoville, Alina Baikova, Valery Kaufman, Alex White, Charlotte Bickley, Samantha Cohen, Karina Bik, Christina Carodona, Serena Goh (and Luna!), Justin Livingston, Danielle Maxwell, Kylie Vonnhame, Bryan Griffin, Alina Baikova, English Berthoumieux, Fred Kim, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.