A Caribbean-themed Dinner Out East, Michael Kors’ New Ambassador, L’AGENCE Opens Beverly Hills Flagship, And More!

MoAna Luu celebrated two years of her jewelry brand MANLUU with a vibrant soirée

Stylish presence MoAna Luu raised a glass to two years of her luxury jewelry brand MANLUU over the weekend. The designer and founder hosted a celebration honoring Creole heritage at a private Hamptons estate in partnership with Shop with Google. The evening invited guests on an immersive journey evoking the spirit of the French Caribbean, with food, cocktails, music, performances, decor, and fashion all curated to mimic the look and feel of Martinique. Among the attendees were fitness guru and entrepreneur Tracy Anderson, who was wearing her custom MANLUU wedding ring. Guests included Tamron Hall, Brian Furst, Casey Fremont, and Alvin Ailey Principal dancer Yannick Lebrun and actor and musician Yannick Lebrun and Gary Dourdan, who later entertained partygoers with an interpretive dance and lively musical set. During the mouth-watering meal, Aquabatix took to the pool for an aquatic performance to spotlight MANLUU’s first capsule swimwear line…talk about dinner and a show!

Images: BFA

Michael Kors names Dahyun as its newest global brand ambassador

Say hello to Michael Kors’ newest face. South Korean superstar singer, rapper, and songwriter Dahyun of the girl group TWICE has joined the brand as an ambassador. The first port of call for Dahyun (full name Kim Da-hyun), who has been spotted at the mega-brand’s recent NYFW shows over the past year, will be fronting the Fall/Holiday 2023 MICHAEL Michael Kors campaign. According to a media alert, keep your eyes peeled, as additional social media collaborations and special appearances will follow in the coming months. Of the newest talent to join his 40-year-old label, designer Michael Kors said: “She’s energetic, animated and has truly captured a global audience. From her incredible talent to her individual style, she’s the perfect representation of our brand.”

L’AGENCE opens in Beverly Hills

Welcome to 90210! Lifestyle label L’AGENCE is opening up its expansive digs at 371 N. Beverly Drive this morning. The new Beverly Hills flagship boasts a custom Parisian-style store facade to speak to the brand’s eternal French Girl inspiration, while its large bay windows and airy open floor plan across 1,650 square feet speak to its laidback Californian sensibility. The space was designed by Jeff Rudes and architect Paul Bennett to marry the two influences. The boutique will house the popular brand’s full line of ready-to-wear in a broad size range, as well as denim, footwear, and accessories. Plan your visit, stat.

