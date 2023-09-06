EventsNews

Matthew Williams And Todd Moscowitz Kick Off NYFW With A Listening Party At Loosie’s

by Freya Drohan
Matthew Williams, Lancey Foux; Peggy Gou (Dan Nilsen Photography)

Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams was in town last night to co-host a bash with music exec Todd Moscowitz at Lower East Side hotspot Loosie’s. Williams, whose own label 1017 Alyx 9SM is increasingly dabbling in music, recently enlisted the likes of Ethel Cain, Lil Yachty, and Montell Fish for his first mixtape—Compilation V1—which was being celebrated last night with a listening party.

Guests from the intersection of fashion, music, design, and the arts descended on the subterranean nightclub at the Moxy hotel for the event, with music throughout the night coming from Teezo Touchdown, Lancey Foux, Montell Fish, Hardrock, Daniel Chetrit, and Williams himself.

Among those spotted at the late night bash were Iris Law, Peggy Gou, Ivy Getty, Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Foodgod, Tao Group’s Noah Tepperberg, Chantel Jeffries, Nigel Xavier, Ethan Cutkosky, A-Trak, Sonny Digital, Alice Longyu Gao, Max Tardio, Dusty, and many more.

See inside the night below:

Images: Dan Nilsen

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

