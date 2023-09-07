Manolo Blahnik Hosts East Hampton Shopping Event For The Skin Cancer Foundation

The chicest ladies on the East End hit Manolo Blahnik’s East Hampton boutique last week for a shopping soirée, just in time to add some new season looks to their rotation from the brand’s Autumn collection.

The event was hosted by Dr. Dendy Engelman and Gigi Howard with a portion of the proceeds donated to the The Skin Cancer Foundation. The afternoon celebration welcomed Emily Tindol, Jennifer Ruff, Carina Bonasera, Alexandra Campbell, Alivina Patel, Amanda Freeman, Amanda Perrin, Becky Algeria, Debbie Bussell, Lottie Oakley, Jackie Olensky, Natalie Harrand, Katherine Wimick, and more for one last stylish summer get together.

Cool Cat wine spritzers were on hand and attendees got try out Glo skin beauty products, with team members in situ to help shade match guests. The radiant tinted sunscreen is a favorite of Engelman, one of Manhattan’s top dermatologists. Everyone went home with a gift bag that included a Manolo Blahnik signed sketch print, Glo skin beauty sunscreen, SiO Beauty products, and a Diptyque fragrance. Not to mention a new pair or two of Manolos!

Peruse the shopping below!

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

