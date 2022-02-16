A Stylish Time! The Daily Discovers Roger Dubuis’ Soho Residence—And Takes Some Timepieces For A Spin

Did you know Swiss maison Roger Dubuis has traffic-stopping, scarlet-hued new digs in Soho? When we heard, we had to go see for ourselves. Ahead of NYFW and our 20th anniversary bash, the Daily brought together a well-heeled group to discover the new Soho Residence over Champagne—and try on a few scene-stealing time pieces too, mais oui.

Joining Roger Dubuis’ international commercial director and brand president, North America were Jessica and Daniel Wang, Sai De Silva, Stephanie Nass, Karina Bik, and Lizzi Bickford-Meadow. The evening began with a tour of the space, which features a hand-painted mural by local artist Anthony Arias and his team at Masterpiece Mural with the motto “No Rules Our Game”, to the backdrop of @DiverseConcertArtists dueling violinists and enjoying chilled flutes of Runiart Champagne. Attendees then got to discover their dream watches, and even take them for a spin as they headed to the Daily-hosted bash at Paradise Club.

And now, the deets you’ve been waiting for! Sai De Silva opted for a 18k pink gold, diamond, and sapphire crystal watch with a mother of pearl dial. Jessica Wang wore the Excalibur Blacklight Pink Gold 42MM; with a self-winding mechanical calibre, power reserve of 60 hours, finely adjusted in six positions. Her husband, Daniel Wang, opted for the $212,000 Excalibur Spider Aventador S Carbon 45MM, which features a Lamborghini Aventador engine integrated into the face of the timepiece. Karina Bik modeled the Excalibur Pink Gold 36MM, with a flying tourbillon and circular-grained plate & bridges. Lizzi Bickford-Meadow wore the Velvet Pink Gold 36MM, with a charcoal plated, circular “Cotes de Geneve” decoration.

The recently-opened Soho Residence also houses a partnership between Roger Dubuis and TheArsenale; a marketplace and platform dedicated to the future of mobility by bringing together brands and designers to transform the motion universe. Each month, a new vehicle from TheArsenale’s mind-blowing repertoire will hang tight at the Wooster Street store (spoiler alert: this month it’s a white 2022 Lamborghini Huracan, as you can see in the photos!).

Sadry Keiser, chief marketing officer at Roger Dubuis said of the new Soho location, “Freedom, madness and pleasure, this is what Roger Dubuis is about. Thanks to our New Roger Dubuis ReDZone Residency our Maison is able to bring those ingredients to New York, offering our community the most exciting way to experience Hyper Horology. We are paying tribute to the Big Apple’s energy and its hyper creativity with a genuine and exclusive piece of Art; the Excalibur Soho Monobalancier.”

Images: Nico Henriquez

Yet another reason to plan your visit—aside from the SPIN collaboration ping pong tables in the VIP area—is the exclusive timepiece that Keiser mentions. Only eight of the graffiti-adorned Excalibur Soho Edition MB currently exist, so don’t delay.

