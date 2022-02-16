Meet The Eight Designers Of The Selects

Spotlight on The Selects! In case you didn’t know, The Selects showroom represents the most promising talent emerging in the world of Korean fashion—and we’ve got the crib sheet right here. Here are the eight must-know brands and designers that The Selects is representing for the Fall ’22 season.

C-ZANN E

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

The theme is “The Movement & Freedom”—it’s designed with raw edge and fringe details, crinkle and pleated fabrics, and tie dyed nylon. Pieces are designed to be adjustable, reversible, and can even be worn upside-down, to give freedom in how they are worn. I used eco fur and eco leather-like materials for sustainability too.

Where did you find inspiration this season?

The collection is inspired by the movement and freedom of dancers, specifically from an Korean old painting “A Boy Dancer” by Hongdo Kim from Chosun Dynasty.

How is your collection relevant to the world of today?

We had been restricted in our normal daily life since COVID-19. But now we need to find the things to set our mind free.

EENK

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

The theme of the collection is ‘V for Vintage’. Trying to keep the collection modern but classic at the same time. It’s modern and avant-garde, but with a hint of nostalgia.

Where did you find inspiration this season?

From the elegant styling in ’80s Vogue. While presenting strong shapes and colors, elegance is key, blending all the unconventional objects, images, and materials altogether to recreate the styles of the past, based on post modernism fashion.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

I always reflect contemporary trends when considering the theme for each collection. I think it’s one of the elements that adds story to the brand’s characteristic. The power suits of the ’80s were reflecting the elevation of women’s social standing at the time and androgynous looks broke the boundaries of gender. I thought that the characteristics of postmodernism fashion, in which the stereotypes of gender, age, and situation were dismantled, could be sufficiently reflected in the contemporary era of social trends in the same context.

HANKIM

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

‘Tip-toe’ is the seasonal concept for HANKIM Fall’ 22—experimental pattern design has become a signature and it’s all about capturing the moment of a camera flash exploding at night.

Where did you find inspiration this season?

The collection is an extension of the world built by the designer Han Kim, with attention on the movement of the human body and lines. Inspired by a woman creeping on her toes, garments express how the body’s tension and shape change depending on the position of the body.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

HANKIM is inspired by the movement of the human body and the physical changes each season. When it comes to the female body, the standards of physical beauty have been changing. Through the various silhouettes, unique color, and shape, this change is reborn by HANKIM’s own beauty.

KYE

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

The themeis <‘NO.0’ Arkyev collection>. The collection showcases wearable art fashion based on a future-oriented design beyond modern sensibility, with an archive of existing KYE.

Where did you find inspiration this season?

This <‘NO.0’ Arkyev collection> is a new take on the retrospect of KYE’s DNA, and built on expertise from the previous decade.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

In the age of endless cycles of fast fashion trends, KYE aims to be part of one’s forever collection while introducing an innovative yet nostalgic mood and experimenting with sustainable and ethical fashion.

THE STUDIO K

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

It’s inspired by the movie “Gattaca.” The Studio K Fall’ 22 collection has been given the title, ‘Universe : There is no gene for fate.’ This collection presents the idea of a space in which all matters expand indefinitely and are boundless in relation to one another. It is also suggested by a portrayal of the world we live in, aka ‘microcosm’ and the variety of that unlimited human potential and idealistic dreams within this human world.

Where did you find inspiration this season?

Not only the unique images and mood of “Gattaca” which is one of my favorite movies, but also the famous line “There is no gene for fate,” which contains the message that penetrates the entire movie. It is a phrase that is the driving force of my life.

The collection includes three homage costumes worn by Uma Thurman in the movie, and a variety of looks that convey the movie’s atmosphere with wearable designs and silhouettes.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

Currently, we are living in a rapidly changing era. Through this collection, I wanted to create an opportunity to accept the idea of the upcoming near future as a positive expectation of hope, not fear. also I wanted to share the feelings I felt while watching the movie with many people.

VERSO

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

This season, I focused on shapes and forms found in nature; like raindrops falling from the window in the rain, the traces of the wind, and growth of moss over the years. I wanted the collection to represent the traces of time that form over the years.

Where did you find inspiration this season?

I started by closely observing and paying attention to things that are very easily obtained, finding details in anyone passing by.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

I think it’s a collection that speaks to both myself and the consumer, about the importance of and what can be gained by more slowly and closely. Observing our world, a world that is both disappearing, being consumed, and moving quickly.

WNDERKAMMER

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

The theme is “Tender is the night.”

Where did you find inspiration this season?

It started with reading poet Yun Dong Joo’s “On the Street” and imagining a poet taking a walk on a snowy winter night. A poet who is stylish, with his thick wool coat collar raised tightly and his hands tucked into his pocket. He is taking a walk on with just the shadow created by the moonlight as a friend. With this in mind, it became a collection that harmonized soft colors, shapes, and patterns.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

The world is confused by the virus. In this situation, where it is easy to be lonely, I want to be a friend who will make the night road tender through this collection. Let’s walk!

YOUSER

What’s the theme of the collection and what can we expect?

The concept is a “good nightmare” derived from the keyword rumor. “Good nightmare” is a word created by combining Good night and nightmare, and has a somewhat paradoxical meaning. Due to the pandemic, we created the collection with the hope that while the current era will be like a nightmare, but a positive future will come. I tried to express unrealistic situations that can be realized through dreams with clothes. Dreams were interpreted using techniques such as mixing, distorting, covering, or cutting clothes.

Where did you find inspiration this season?

I was inspired by watching sci fi movies or novels that are similar to the current situation. I thought that the current unrealistic situations were actually created by imagination, and that they might have been created through someone’s design like the movie “Inception.” The current situation is similar to the situation at the time when rumors circulated that the end would come when the millennium era arrived in the ’90s. As if nothing really happened with time, I imagined that everyone would go back to the past.

How is your collection theme relevant to the world of today?

In today’s world, reality is less realistic, and lies become more real. It is difficult to distinguish between real and fake, and the meaning of truth is gradually disappearing. Through this collection, I wanted to talk about how what we believe can affect our future. The past is our past, and the present is our attitude that can change the future. Rather than dark and negative thoughts, I wanted to think about a positive future and deliver a message that I hope to be better than now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.