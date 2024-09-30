On Tuesday night, a different type of runway show drew a crowd to gather at Lavan Chelsea for a worthy cause. The Verma Foundation—which supports cancer patients with hair loss—hosted its 2024 Capwalk NYC charity fashion show, with Nicole Miller serving as the night’s fashion sponsor.

During the event, proceeds were raised for the Foundation’s cap wigs—made for those experiencing or previously having undergone chemotherapy—through a silent auction. Guests posed on the blue carpet and mingled while enjoying a cocktail hour complete with oysters, Indian-themed bites, and nitrogen ice cream and sorbet. Attendees then gathered before the runway for a display of style and empowerment: a fashion show with cancer survivors and thrivers serving as models, outfitted in both current-season and archival Nicole Miller designs.

After a breakdancing performance and introduction by Verma Foundation founder and cancer survivor Natasha Verma, the show officially kicked off. Each patient was accompanied by a star guest—many who’ve also dealt with various forms of cancer in their personal lives or families. The surprise VIPs included the New York Jets’ Solomon Thomas, Fox5NY‘s Rosanna Scotto, Audrey Puente, Mike Woods, and Bianca Peters, Fox’s Curt Menefee, Good Day New York‘s Tina Cervasio, actors Aasif Mandvi and Sheetal Sheth, and Elvis Duran Show co-host Medha Gandhi. Emceed by by Fox5NY anchor Steve Lacy, the occasion was immediately followed by a live auction for various prizes including artwork, a Fox5NY studio tour, and lunch with Miller herself, eventually raising over $10,000.

Guests at the event included Elvis Duran, Danielle Monaro, Devin McCourty, Emily Kammeyer, Belle Bakst, Anita Chatterjee, and more.

All images: Manny Carabel

