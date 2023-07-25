Isabel Marant Opened Its East Hampton Store With A Chic Friday Evening Fête

Isabel Marant has officially cut the ribbon at its light-filled digs on 66 Newtown Lane in East Hampton. To celebrate, the Parisian brand beloved by cool girls everywhere enlisted Joanna Hillman to host a cocktail gathering and walk through of the boutique.

The longtime stylist and fashion editor was joined by Hamptons-based tastemakers, influencers, and friends who came from all over to check out the airy, boho-leaning store, which houses the label’s Ètoile, womenswear, menswear, accessories, sunglasses, handbags, and footwear, including instantly-recognizable staples like the Lennyo flat slides, studded leather Oskan Moon and Cadix woven arm candy, and cascading crystal earrings.

For the party, stylish Aussie DJ Bec Adams was on music duty, spinning an upbeat house playlist as guests perused the space. Attendees also took home quintessential sunny season musts, like branded totes, beach bags, and super soft oversized towels with fringed tassels (keep your eyes peeled next time you’re on Cooper’s or Ditch Plains!).

Among those who stopped by were Kate Love, Mary Leest, Eric Lichy, Violet Gaynor, Nicole Fritton, Rebecca Minkoff, Zippora Seven, Carolyn Tate Angel, Tinx, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Candice Miller, Lesley Vecsler, and many more.

Images: BFA

