The Daily And Nicole Miller Hosted A Divine Summer Rosé Luncheon At La Fin Montauk

by Freya Drohan
The Daily Summer x Nicole Miller rosé luncheon (Hannah Turner-Harts)

It was smiles, summer dresses, and clinking glasses of Nicole Miller rosé all around on Saturday, as guests came together for an intimate luncheon at La Fin Kitchen & Lounge in Montauk. Those in attendance had the pleasure of being the first people to taste the 2020 vintage which had quite literally, in the words of Miller herself, just come off the boat from Bordeaux. Cheers to that!

Guests including Olivia Caputo, Delanique Millwood, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Jordan Laurelle, Jessica Surowiec, Karina Bik, Hikari Fleurr, Mara Siegler, Lindsey Schickner, and Ruth O’Neill raised a glass of rosé (or fresh vegetable-based juices for those on a health kick!)  to kick off the day before seating for a family style lunch.

Nicole Miller (Hannah Turner-Harts)

On the menu were some of the popular waterside eatery’s crowd pleasing dishes, including salad niçoise, mussels and fries, lobster toast, and vegetable quiche.

After being wined and dined and posing for photos on the deck in their Nicole Miller Spring Summer ’21 outfits, guests took home a goody bag with a handy wine sippy cup, Nicole Miller rollerball perfume, and, of course, the new 2020 Nicole Miller rosé— made from Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot grapes. “I think it’s every bit as good as 2019, Maybe even better. I hope you enjoy it,” the designer said.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

