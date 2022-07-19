Workout…And Wine! Nicole Miller & The Daily Hosted A Brunch At Bounce Beach Montauk

On a sunny Saturday, the Daily joined Nicole Miller for a fun-filled workout session followed by a delicious rosé brunch at Bounce Beach Montauk. The event saw content creators from the Hamptons and Manhattan don their colorful Nicole Miller athleticwear, before dressing up in the designer’s Spring Summer ’22 collection for an upbeat day out.

Things kicked off early on the top-level deck of the beach club, where Miller designed the retro-inspired staff uniforms this season. The group took part in an energetic class led by Elements Barre Fit, before re-fueling on green smoothies and picking out their looks and getting ready for the remainder of the day.

After putting their best foot forward at the Nicole Miller jewel-toned and floral-adorned photo wall with blooms by Missi Flowers, guests sat down to a delectable brunch feast of Bang Bang shrimp, watermelon salad, avocado toast, breakfast tacos, waffle fries, and everyone’s favorite, chicken tenders, which Miller herself had personally requested be added to the menu. A woman after our own heart! Those in attendance said ‘cheers’ over chilled glasses of Nicole Miller’s latest rosé offering, and were treated to a gift bag brimming with goodies from Nicole Miller, Studs, Supergoop, and more.

Among those in attendance were Larsen Thompson, Sophie Sumner, Emm Arruda, Aqua Paros, Karina Bik, Amina Kadyrova, Nastya Swan, Steffie Price, Sophia Cosette, Melissa Vale, Joann VD Herik, Lizzy VD Herik, and Trinidad De La Noi.

Take a peek inside the day, below:

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

