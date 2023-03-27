Atlanta Apparel Intel: Nicole Miller Has A New Showroom & Rep

Extra, extra: Nicole Miller has announced a new showroom space and rep in AmericasMart, Atlanta. (ICYMI: Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner, kicking off on March 28…)

The NYC-based brand and Zaralo continue to expand their partnership with upcoming seasonal collections inspired by Miller’s creative aesthetic. If you’re in Atlanta for market later this month, you simply must check out the Fall ‘23 dresses and sportswear collection, which are themed “Alternative Romance,” and see a series of elevated pieces for the upcoming holiday season. The brand teased that its new dress collection will feature bandage-style silhouettes, lace embellishments,

and velvet cocktail pieces.

“Nicole Miller’s Fall collection is designed for the way today’s woman lives, balancing between modern work, day occasions, and cocktail dressing. This is a collection you won’t want to miss,” Rochelle Krueger, president of Nicole Miller dresses at Zaralo, said.

The Nicole Miller collection will be at The Jeffrey Showroom, Suite 9S339A. To make an appointment by emailing karsyn@thejeffreyshowroom.com or calling 706-877-4179. For more information on Nicole Miller please contact publicrelationship@nicolemiller.com.

