The Daily, American Dream, Emily DiDonato & Jordan Millington Liquorice Celebrated The August Cover With A Fun-filled Family Fête At The Maidstone

Is it just us, or are the Daily readers younger and cuter than ever?! To toast to our glorious new August issue, the Daily Summer and American Dream welcomed families to The Maidstone in East Hampton to join cover star Emily DiDonato and photographer Jordan Millington Liquorice.

The adorable day out brought together activations, activities, and games for the families in attendance—a nod to how the spectacular New Jersey-based American Dream is all about fantasy, fun, and family. Kids (and adults!) enjoyed taking turns on a swing, posing by the flower wall, playing with flamingo floats, and face painting by Silly Cheeks Face Painting.

Meanwhile, adults mingled and met with supermodel and new mom DiDonato and congratulated Millington Liquorice on his all-pink fashion story, As pink as the day is long, which graces the pages of the penultimate issue of the Daily Summer 2022 season.

Guests enjoyed chilled glasses of Wölffer rosé, refreshing Solento Tequila cocktails, and yummy granola from Tom’s Perfect 10. (Instagrammers will recognize the brand as belonging to Eva Chen’s husband, Thomas Bannister!). Meanwhile, music from DJ Isaac Likes kept things upbeat until the sun set over the pretty boutique hotel.

Among those in attendance were DiDonato’s husband Kyle Peterson, Millington Liquorice’s husband PJ Magerko Liquorice, Sophie Sumner, American Dream’s CFO Adi Adair and director of marketing and advertising Michelle Mancero, Luke and Melissa DiTella, Trisha Gregory, The Maidstone’s Jonathan Baker, Casey Fremont, Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, Francesca Vuillemin, Greivy, Melissa Vale, Frederico Azevedo, Sue Jin Seth, Amina Kadyrova, and many more.

Peep the colorful fun below—and read the August issue right here.

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

