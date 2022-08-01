It Was All About J. Lo At The LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF Gala In Capri

J. Lo in Capri? Si! Jennifer Lopez, eh, Affleck was the headliner at this weekend’s LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala held under the stars in Capri, Italy. The newlywed performed a 45-minute long set of hits such as Waiting For Tonight and On The Floor, as well as a medley of ’70s disco classics like I Will Survive and Last Dance.

The adoring crowd included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Spike Lee, Jasmine Tookes, Karolina Kurkova, Michael Kors, newlyweds Frida Aasen and Tommy Chiabra, Lara Stone, Vanessa Hudgens, Edward Enninful, Aimee Sun, Richie Akiva, Kate Davidson Hudson, Natasha Poly, Jarrod Scott, Alina Baikova, Blake Gray, and a slew of TikTokers. (Ben Affleck was no where to be seen, but his brother Casey Affleck was spotted during dinner with his girlfriend Caylee Cowan.) Lopez stunned in a Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit, dressed by creative director Fausto Puglisi. Last year’s performers at the gala were Katy Perry and John Legend, so it’s safe to say this event sets a high bar when it comes to entertainment.

The steamy evening kicked off with cocktails before host Jamie Foxx welcomed guests to the party, which raised €8 million to support the organization’s work providing care and protection to vulnerable children across the globe. This year’s funds will support UNICEF Emergency programs, with a focus on the Ukraine and Syria.

Sofia Carson was the first performer to take to the stage at the 14th-century monastery, Certosa San Giacomo. Others such as Ed Westwick and Vanessa Hudgens joined legendary auctioneer Simon de Pury to auction off one of a kind items. Memorable lots included an AI Data Painting by artist Refik Anadol, a fighter jet aerobatic flight experience in France, a special customized S1 Project car from ARES Modena, a unique, musical Godfather watch by jeweler Jacob & Co., a life-size bronze bull sculpture “El Toro de Oro” by artist Enrique Cabrera, and a 1969 Easy Rider studio motorcycle from the classic film.

“Thanks to LUISAVIAROMA for once again being by our side,” Paolo Rozera, executive director, UNICEF Italia said. “Every year, UNICEF faces more and more emergencies and works to ensure not only a peaceful present but also a better future for every child. This is a great challenge that we can only overcome thanks to the contribution of those who choose to get involved with us, supporting our work and donating. These events are precious as they help keep the spotlight on emergencies and situations that we cannot forget and support children in need.”

After the J. Lo high, attendees carried on into the wee hours of the morning for an afterparty presented by Michael Kors and hosted by global nightlife leader Richie Akiva, with none other than DJ Cruz and Diplo on hand to keep the dance floor filled. Kors just launched a limited-edition Capri capsule collection to be sold through LuisaViaRoma. Until next year…

Peruse a few photos from the evening below.

