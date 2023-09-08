The Couture Council Of The Museum At FIT Honors Gabriela Hearst At Its Annual Luncheon

Ahead of National Hispanic Heritage Month and on the heels of its successful ¡Moda Hoy! Latin American and Latinx Fashion Design Today exhibition, the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT) chose to honor Gabriela Hearst with this year’s Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion award.

The Uruguay-native, creative director of her namesake fashion brand Gabriela Hearst and French luxury fashion house Chloé, was celebrated in suitably stylish fashion at the annual pre-NYFW fundraising luncheon at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Maria Sharapova and chef Daniel Humm welcomed their friend to the stage to collect her award, with Sharapova giving a jovial introduction and Humm comparing fashion design to the mastery of assembling a perfect meal.

While accepting the honor, the sustainably-minded designer spoke passionately about embracing her identity as an immigrant and how she initially thought being from elsewhere was a setback, until she reframed her thinking about what made her unique. Hearst also told FIT students in attendance, “never believe the hype,” and always remain humble and committed to the craft.

The luncheon was presented by Nordstrom and co-chaired by Lara Meiland-Shaw, board chair of the Couture Council, and Melissa Mafrige Mithoff, vice chair of the Couture Council. During the celebration, Stella Hobart was also presented with The Museum at FIT Student Award.

Among those in attendance were Candace Bushnell, Alina Cho, Ana Cruz Kayne, Wawa Gatheru, Audrey Gruss, Yaz Hernandez, Bethann Hardison, Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Eleanora Kennedy, Julie Macklowe, Fern Mallis, Nicole Miller, Johanna Ortiz, Liz Peek, Kara Ross, Hal Rubenstein, Ramona Singer, Jean Shafiroff, Rickie De Sole, Martha Stewart, Dana Thomas, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Nicole Warne, and Ali Wentworth, among others.

Images: Getty/BFA

