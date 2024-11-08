Inside The Society of MSK and Prada’s Annual Fall Party

Nothing feels more enchanting in November than entering the golden-hued Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel for The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s annual Fall Party. For the second year in a row Prada generously sponsored the evening, which raised an astonishing $950,000 for the MSK Kids Wellness Initiative.

Following remarks from Associates Committee Chairman, Austen Cruz, MSK Funding Recipient, Dr. Marie Barnett, spoke more about the Initiative to the well-heeled crowd. She explained that the interdisciplinary MSK Kids psychosocial support team is committed to developing methods that best meet both individual and family-centered care, by creating new programming that targets emotional distress, develops resilience and coping skills, and champions mental wellness.

Soon after sitting down for an indulgent three-course meal of burrata, grilled branzino, and the Hotel’s famed torched s’mores, auctioneer Lydia Fenet took the stage and put on quite the show. While gently nudging attendees to open their wallets, which many did, she kept the crowd entertained by throwing around her trademarked flattery–apparently there was a Channing Tatum lookalike in the crowd. Wink wink.

Her schtick worked, as always, and the room was full of energy post-dinner when the junior crew ascended up to the Ballroom to take party in some late night dancing. Keeping the flow going was DJ Twilo, who brought guests, such as Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Marcella Hymowitz, Trisha Gregory, Brooke Kennan, Meghan Klopp, PJ Pascual, Amory McAndrew, Lara Meiland Shaw, Priya Shukla, Gina Tomenson, Annie Taube, Amanda Kahn, and Lesley Vecsler to the dance floor. The dinner crowd quickly went on their way, as the younger guests took over celebrating the memorable and heartfelt evening.

Images: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com