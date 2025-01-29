The Whitney Art Party 2025 Brought A Dazzling Disco To The Meatpacking District

Disco inferno! The Whitney Art Party returned in full force last night, courtesy of a “Studio 99” theme harkening to the glitzy days of disco. This year’s soirée gathered a massive crowd to support the Whitney Museum of American Art, hosted in partnership with Cynthia Rowley and Aesop.

Naturally, everyone arrived in their grooviest sequined suits, crystal-covered dresses, and an array of shimmering, swishing outfits aligning with the evening’s theme. The Meatpacking district bash earned a major cool factor from Daniel Walters and Jack James Bush of The Muses, who kept guests dancing the night away in the museum’s soaring Kenneth C. Griffin Hall. Attendees mingled and flaunted their best moves while enjoying bites like mini lobster rolls, fried chicken sandwiches, and mac n’ cheese balls. The event’s menu included signature Dobel Tequila cocktails, which could be found around the bar’s dazzling disco ball sculpture—and the popular elevator bar! On the fifth floor, guests roamed while discovering the museum’s heralded Edges of Ailey exhibit, which celebrates the legacy of artist and dancer Alvin Ailey across paintings, sculpture, archival documents, and digital activations (be sure to stop by before the exhibit closes on Feb. 9!).

The event was co-chaired by Micaela Erlanger, Christine Sun Kim, Steven Beltrani, Alexander Hankin, and, Tabboo!, with the host committee including Rowley and daughter Kit Keenan,, CULTURED, Stephen Delassandro, John Edmonds, Julia Erdman, JiaJia Fei, Devonn Francis, Sydney Gore, Caleb Hahne Quintana, Sarah Harrelson, Shanika Hillocks, Viktorija Jasevice, Noreen Khalid Ahmad, Hannah Gottlieb-Graham, Na Kim, Dani Kwateng, Lily Lady, Gracie Cashman, Casey Lesser, Maria McManus, Justin Moran, Maurice and Sonia Mosseri, Jake Nevins, Claire Stern Milch, Salman Toor, Joseph Vatter, Maria Vogel, Matt Weinberger, Kevin LeBlanc, Ernesto Marcias, Oscar yi Hou, and Andrew Tess. This year’s benefit committee included Wes Gordon and Paul Arnhold, Courtney Bachrach, James H. Brooke, Neil de Crescenzo and Brenda Reilly, MD, Jonathan Densa, Michelle L. Finlay, Jeremy L. Goldstein, Flora Irving and Christian Wylonis, Brendan Mason and Ethan Slocomb, Matt McDonald, John Ng, Scott “Sourdough” Power and Laura Peppino, Polina Proshkina, Heather Ripley, Paula Sanders, Anthony J. Scarpati, Catherine Smith Licari, Elizabeth Teerlink, Greer Tessler and Travis Miranda, Casey Kohlberg, Todd White and Cameron Carani. Proceeds went to the Whitney’s Independent Study Program (ISP), which supports artists in postgraduate arts and studies programs.

Before stepping out after midnight, guests made sure to leave with an Aesop gift pouch—which included the brand’s fan-favorite Resurrection Aromatique hand balm and blue chamomile face mask! Many got a preview of the brand’s fragrance selection on floor 3, which featured a scent exhibit assisted by silver-painted, lab-coated attendants.

Fashionable attendees included Logan Lerman, Mischa Barton, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Jessel Taank, Julia Haart, Melissa Vale, Natalie and Dylana Lim Suarez, Tracy Anderson, Joel Calfee, Elana Fishman, Sam Falb, Kyle Munzenrieder, Patrick McGregor, Valeriya Chupinina, Sophie Cohen, Caroline Vazzana, David Lopes, Chase Wise, Natalie De Banco, Taylor Little, Alex Dickerson, Shanika Hillocks, Rachel Kozin, Brett D.N. Compton, Jess Habich, LaTonya Yvette, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophie Cannon, Anastasia Gerrans, Jennifer Rubio, Vanessa Gordon, and more.

All images: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com & Deonté Lee/BFA.com

