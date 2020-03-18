The CFDA Fashion Awards Postponed Indefinitely

The CFDA has announced the postponement of the CFDA Awards, which were to be held on June 8th at The New York Public Library in New York City. The CFDA notified members and the media in an email sent Wednesday morning.

Here is the announcement in full:

To our fashion community: As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact the globe, we want to update our members and the broader fashion community on the status of the annual CFDA Fashion Awards. After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards. Designer nominations will also be postponed to a later date. The CFDA will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and provide updates as they are available via email, at CFDA.com and on our social media accounts. The COVID-19 outbreak is bringing many challenges to fashion designers in both their personal lives and professional operations. As an organization with a diverse membership conducting business globally, the CFDA is doing everything it can to help our designers through these difficult times in their businesses. Visit CFDA.com for more information. – The CFDA

In other postponement news: Cannes Lions, the advertising festival held in the French Riviera city of Cannes is officially moving its 2020 event from June 22-26th to October 26th-30th. As of now, organizers have not canceled The Cannes Film Festival, which is to be held in early May. Deadline reported yesterday that organizers are due to announce their definitive plans in mid-April. France is currently in lockdown.

