L’Oréal Starts Making Hand Sanitizer (WWD)

L’Oréal announced a plan today that involves producing and distributing large quantities of hand sanitizer over the coming weeks to hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacies throughout Europe. The company is also freezing all receivables owned by small and medium-sized businesses, such as hair salons, until they are able to resume normal activity. The Fondation L’Oréal is also donating 1 million euros to charitable organizations it already partners with.

Moncler Donates 10 Million Euros to Build Coronavirus Hospital in Lombardy (Hypebeast)

Lombardy has been hit harder by the Coronavirus outbreak than any other region in Italy and Moncler’s donation is by far the largest by any fashion group in the region. “Milan is a city that has given us all an extraordinary [life],” said Moncler’s chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini. “We cannot and must not abandon it. It is everyone’s duty to give back to the city what it has given us so far.”

Inside The Wing’s Toxic Workplace Environment (New York Times)

Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan started The Wing in 2016 with the purported intent of creating a work/meeting space-cum-“women’s utopia,” but current and former employees paint a very different picture of life inside the company where the entitlement of members, a lack of diversity and an abundance racial insensitivity, and the absence of promised growth opportunities, left them feeling used and disillusioned.

More Brick-and-Mortar Store Closures

More fashion businesses are closing their stores and at this point, it is just a matter of time before all non-essential retail operations shut down their physical spaces in the interest of stopping the spread of Coronavirus. Most have committed to continue paying their hourly workers for the shifts they would have worked.

Kering — They had previously said they would shut down some stores, but as of last night, have shut down all their stores in the US and Canada. The Kering portfolio includes Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, and Pomellato. Kering has committed to paying their retail employees while stores are closed.*

Victoria’s Secret — Stores in the US and Canada Closed through March 29. The company has committed to paying their retail employees during this time.*

Neiman Marcus Group — All Neiman Marcus and Last Call stores, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, will be closed for at least two weeks starting today. Employees will still be paid.

Tory Burch — Closing all US and Canadian stores through March 29. Employees will still be paid.

Selfridges — Closing 4 stores across the UK as of 7:00 PM today. Employees will still be paid.

Tiffany & Co. — Closing all stores in the US and Canada at least until the end of the month. Employees will still be paid.

Ulta — Closing all US locations through March 31. Employees will be paid.

Macy’s — Closing all stores through March 31. Employees will be paid.

Adidas — Closing all stores in the US, Canada, and Europe though March 29. Employees will still be paid.

Kiehl’s — Closing all stores until further notice. Employees will still be paid.

*A previous version of this story said that Kering and Victoria’s Secret had not committed to paying retail employees during this time. That was incorrect and has been changed.

