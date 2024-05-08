The Central Park Conservancy Women’s Committee’s Awards Luncheon Returns In Full Bloom

New York was filled with vibrantly dressed guests draped in extravagant hats, glamorous jewels, and blossoming florals last week. The Central Park Conservancy Women’s Committee held its annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon on May 1, with sponsorship by Harry Winston Inc., St. John, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. A record $4.6 million was raised at the occasion, which benefits the Conservancy’s work to preserve Central Park.

“Everybody’s passionate about the park, so it’s a win-win. It’s social, but it’s all with philanthropy and a good cause,” said Women’s Committee president Jenny Price. “It’s fantastic. I think it’s just admiring the flowers, the gardens, everybody’s outfit—everybody really embraces the event and takes a moment to express themselves through their hearts and their outfits. It’s great.”

The luncheon was led by Price and Conservancy president and CEO Betsy Smith, as well as board chair Tom Kempner and luncheon co-chairs Ila Paliwal, Jennifer Saul Rich, Barbara H. Scott, and Gillian Steel. Together, the group welcomed over 1,350 guests at the luncheon, including Michael Bloomberg, Katherine Gage Boulud, Martha Stewart, Malcolm Carfare, Isiah Magsino, Elizabeth Kurpis, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Michèle Brazil, Bonnie Comley, Susan M. Donoghue, Jocelyn Gailliot, Anne Harrison, Grace Hightower, Sharon Jacob, Dustee Jenkins, Andy Lew, Amy Miller Madry, Susan Magrino, Stephanie March, Nelle Miller, Gillian Miniter, Margo M. Nederlander, Deborah Norville, Amelia Ogunlesi, Daryl Roth, Fiona and Eric Rudin, Christine Schwarzman, Jenna Segal, Kathleen Tait, Stefano Tonchi, Stellene Volandes, and Sarah Wetenhall.

“The park is the jewel of New York, and the park is what makes New York great,” said Daily fave Gillian Miniter. “What most people don’t realize is that the money is raised privately. The majority of the money is raised privately for the park. We are in a partnership with the city, but we raise about 75% of the money from private donors.”

The sold-out event found attendees mingling at the Park’s Italian Garden for a cocktail reception in its renovated pergola, while others toured the English and French Gardens. After the luncheon began in the Conservatory Garden, guests enjoyed meals catered by Abigail Kirsch and drinks from Whispering Angel rosé and Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc—all while surrounded by blooms from Andrew Pascoe Flowers. A special ceremony was also held to honor the Conservancy’s curator of gardens Diane Schaub, as well as the Conservancy’s garden staff, all expressing pride for Central Park.

“It’s a place that we all love so much—it’s the heart of New York City,” said Committee member Mary Griffin. “So much goes into taking care of the park, and people don’t realize that the Women’s Committee and the Conservancy are responsible for keeping it maintained and such a welcome place for all New Yorkers. It’s an amazing cause.”

However, the occasion also feted first-time guests, who came dressed to impress in themed headwear for the occasion—a hallmark of the event. “This is my first year—I’m so excited to be here,” said Jamie Singer Soros. “It’s overwhelming, and in the most incredible way. I’ve been to the Kentucky Derby before, and this, I have to say, outdoes the Kentucky Derby.”

As for the secret to picking a show-stopping hat for the luncheon? It’s all based one the individual.

“To me, it’s whatever appeals to you, but it’s doing something that is unique—but not crazy,” said Miniter. “I don’t like the hats that are too crazy, but I think it should reflect your mood and and the lightness of the day. I like a fascinator, because I don’t want to be all covered up. But I think the hats are just great, and it’s just such a fun event.”

