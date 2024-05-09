Join Soul Artist Management’s First-Ever Model Search

One of New York City’s top modeling agencies is looking for you! This weekend, Soul Artist Management is conducing their first-ever model search. On Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th from noon-4pm, the agency is opening their doors to meet the next generation of models. They are welcoming all gender identities and looking for men 6’1 and over women 5’9 and over. Aspiring mods should go to 11 West 25th Street in Manhattan to meet with the team. No experience is necessary!

Soul is one of the most successful agencies in town and regularly work with the best photographer and brands. The agency counts Chad White, Tyler Cameron, Eian Scully, Nate Gill, Stefano Tomandini, and supermodel Tyson Beckford among their clients. They also work with a range of athletes including Alan Jouban, Luke Rockhold, and Florian Munteanu. Founder Jason Kanner discovered Channing Tatum, who went on to have a successful modeling career before movie stardom hit.

Good luck and spread the word!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.