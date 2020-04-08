How closely are you watching Making the Cut? For the next few weeks we’re going to be testing your knowledge of the hit Amazon Prime fashion competition series. This week we kickoff with some questions about the first two episodes. Good luck!

Who was sent home on Episode 3? Esther Martha Josh Megan Correct! Wrong! Josh! Who did Heidi compare Tim Gunn to? George Clooney Austin Powers James Bond Simon Doonan Correct! Wrong! Tim Gunn 007! How many hours did the designers have to create their looks in Episode 3? 7 12 6 24 Show hint Correct! Wrong! The designers had to pull it together in 7 hours. Where does Sander hail from? Beriln, Germany Hasselt, Belgium Boston, MA London, England Correct! Wrong! Sander hails from Hasselt, Belgium What classic movie did Jonny refer to when talking to Tim Gunn? Gone with the Wind The Breakfast Club Funny Girl Beetlejuice Correct! Wrong! Bettlejuice! Test Your "Making the Cut" Knowledge Sorry, but you're not making the cut. Naomi's face really just says it all. You're making the cut, but just barely. Tim know you can do better. Congratulations, you made the cut! How do you know so much? Heidi, is that you? Share your Results: Facebook VK

