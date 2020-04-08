How closely are you watching Making the Cut? For the next few weeks we’re going to be testing your knowledge of the hit Amazon Prime fashion competition series. This week we kickoff with some questions about the first two episodes. Good luck!
Who was sent home on Episode 3?
Correct! Wrong!
Josh!
Who did Heidi compare Tim Gunn to?
Correct! Wrong!
Tim Gunn 007!
How many hours did the designers have to create their looks in Episode 3?
Correct! Wrong!
The designers had to pull it together in 7 hours.
Where does Sander hail from?
Correct! Wrong!
Sander hails from Hasselt, Belgium
What classic movie did Jonny refer to when talking to Tim Gunn?
Correct! Wrong!
Bettlejuice!
Test Your "Making the Cut" Knowledge
Sorry, but you're not making the cut.
Naomi's face really just says it all.
You're making the cut, but just barely.
Tim know you can do better.
Congratulations, you made the cut!
How do you know so much? Heidi, is that you?
