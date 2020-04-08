Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Marciano for Guess Tarida Belted Eyelet Blazer

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

What: A chic, 100% cotton eyelet short-sleeved blazer with a matching white D-ring belt and two safari-style hip pockets.

Who: In 1981, by the Marciano brothers traded the South of France for Southern California, establishing GUESS in 1981 and using their European sensibility to reimagine American denim. Bloomingdale’s was the first department store to embrace the fledgling brand, ordering two dozen pairs of jeans, which proceeded to sell out in a matter of hours. Today, Guess is a global lifestyle brand creating everything from watches to fragrance to ready-to-wear.

Why: This jacket is great on it’s own, but it is even better with the matching cotton eyelet pants. Perfect for WFH or a nice summer’s day out and about, once all this coronavirus stuff is behind us. It’s also on sale right now (down from $198) and comes with a free Guess denim tote bag and free shipping!

Where: Guess.com

How (much): $139

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Kérastase 8H Magic Night Hair...

Indya Moore Gives Coronavirus Relief to Most...

Editor’s Pick: Guess Tie-Dye Logo Cropped Sweatshirt

Lady Gaga Teases New Video, Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s...

Editor’s Pick: Lee Reissue Rigid Lee Rider...

Editor’s Pick: Arlo Skye x Dusen Dusen...

Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Serum Fortifiant Hair Serum

Editor’s Pick: Lee Vintage Modern Selvedge Jean

GUESS Makes Major Moves Towards Sustainability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.