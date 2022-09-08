Drumroll Please! Here Are The Honorees Of The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—New York Fashion Week, that is. And as the shows get underway, the Daily Front Row’s editor in chief Brandusa Niro is delighted to officially announce the details of the ninth annual Fashion Media Awards, which will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Plaza with the effervescent Busy Philipps on hosting duty. Without further ado, here are the honorees….
Breakthrough Fashion Icon: Doja Cat
Fashion Collaboration of the Year: Gigi Hadid + Francesca Aiello for Gigi x Frankies Bikinis
Fashion Force: Karen Elson
Celebrity Entrepreneur: Olivia Culpo
Fashion Icon: Lara Stone
Breakthrough Model: Maye Musk
Editor of the Year: Mel Ottenberg, Interview Magazine
Best Fashion TV Series: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn / Prime Video Making the Cut
Fashion Innovator: Sam Edelman
Men’s Stylist: Michael Fisher
This VIP red carpet, cocktail hour, and seated ceremony is proudly sponsored by Kérastase, LAGOS, Prime Video Making The Cut, Sam Edelman, FIJI Water, Whispering Angel, and Ferrero Rocher.
