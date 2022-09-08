Drumroll Please! Here Are The Honorees Of The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—New York Fashion Week, that is. And as the shows get underway, the Daily Front Row’s editor in chief Brandusa Niro is delighted to officially announce the details of the ninth annual Fashion Media Awards, which will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Plaza with the effervescent Busy Philipps on hosting duty. Without further ado, here are the honorees….

Breakthrough Fashion Icon: Doja Cat

Fashion Collaboration of the Year: Gigi Hadid + Francesca Aiello for Gigi x Frankies Bikinis

Fashion Force: Karen Elson

Celebrity Entrepreneur: Olivia Culpo

Fashion Icon: Lara Stone

Breakthrough Model: Maye Musk

Editor of the Year: Mel Ottenberg, Interview Magazine

Best Fashion TV Series: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn / Prime Video Making the Cut

Fashion Innovator: Sam Edelman

Men’s Stylist: Michael Fisher

This VIP red carpet, cocktail hour, and seated ceremony is proudly sponsored by Kérastase, LAGOS, Prime Video Making The Cut, Sam Edelman, FIJI Water, Whispering Angel, and Ferrero Rocher.

Stay tuned as we unveil more from inside the event in the coming days…and in the meantime, see coverage from years past here.

