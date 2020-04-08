How Model Megan Williams Is Passing the Time in Quarantine in South Africa

The Lions Management model, Megan Williams, is still getting used to life without the frantic pace of New York City. She tells The Daily how she’s challenging herself and keeping in shape during self-isolation.

Where are you right now and who you are you with?

I am currently in Cape Town with my boyfriend. It’s where he is from so we escaped from New York City to his family home to wait it out. It’s been nice to be here in the sun and surrounded by nature.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social isolating?

I have noticed I struggle with being okay to sit still and just do things for the sake of enjoying them. I’m used to city life where I’m constantly rushing around to try and quench that need to feel productive. It’s been very therapeutic for me to sit for an hour and read a book or try and complete my 1000 piece puzzle I have on the go. It’s a lesson I plan to take back to normal life when it resumes.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

A big change to my routine is not being able to go out to a workout class or to the gym with my trainer. This is always a part of my day if I am not away working. It’s an hour of the day I really appreciate and put aside as me time. I find it much more motivating to workout with other people so it has been a challenge for me to try and self motivate and do at home workouts. What has really helped me is that so many of my favorite classes are doing live streaming sessions on Instagram. I’ve also have been using workout apps like Nike Training Club and Alo Moves to keep my body moving.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

Being able to pop out the house for coffee and a catch up with friends. I spend a lot of my time with my friends. I love being with people! So the social distancing has been tough for me. Definitely some big celebrations are in order when we can all go out and catch up with each other for a coffee or a glass of wine again, but for now FaceTime has been doing the trick. My girlfriends and I catch up holding a glass of wine to give us that feeling of really being together!

What are you doing to decompress?

I am trying to take my mind off what is happening right now and put my focus into something else. At the beginning of this year, my boyfriend, Vince, and I launched our company called HUNU, where we designed a reusable coffee cup that collapses small enough to fit in your pocket. We had an amazing launch and are currently taking pre-sale orders while our first range is produced. There is a lot of work to do around the brand and manufacturing and it fills a lot of my day at the moment.

How are you staying active?

When we decided we wanted to leave we had to rush to get on one of the last flights to Cape Town, but thankfully I remembered to pack my jump rope! It’s the perfect portable piece of equipment to help get your cardio in when you can’t leave the house! I usually jump rope for 15 minutes and find some sort of at home workout to follow online. I’ve been doing Yoga, interval training and dance classes.

How’s your sleep?

Surprisingly my sleep has been great! I usually struggle with sleeping when i’m in New York. Partly because I travel a lot so my body clock often gets thrown off and secondly my mind is often racing. I’ve been sleeping 9 hours a night most nights, which has been amazing for me!

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing?

Probably doing some very questionable dancing around the house in the hopeI I will be able to learn one of these trending TikTok dances. Which as of yet has not been successful.

What are you most anxious about?

Mostly that my family is safe and healthy. I’m far away from them here in Cape Town, so that makes me anxious with what’s happening right now. My mum also works as a nurse so it’s a very stressful time for her being on the frontline of it all. So I make sure I am checking in with them multiple times a day making sure everyone is doing okay.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

Firstly, if I’m in Cape Town, I can’t wait to get all our friends together for a big braai, as they call it here — BBQ, for the rest of us. And then, if I can get to go see my family, I want to give them all a massive hug. I generally just to be able to hug people again!

How has the experience changed your outlook?

Despite everyone being so far apart there is a real sense of community around the world. I feel like it’s brought people together much more and we have realized just how connected we all are. Whether it’s from social media or closer to home within our families there’s an energy that we are all in this together.

