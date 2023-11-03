This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. The Guardian US has launched a new lifestyle and wellness vertical, Well Actually. Estelle Tang is now lifestyle and wellness editor. Jessica Reed is now head of narrative. Madeleine Aggeler is now lifestyle and wellness reporter. Columnists include Jessica Defino, Elle Hunt, and Shayla Love.

2. TheWrap has launched TheWrapStyle, focusing on entertainment, fashion, and art. Rachel Marlowe his now editor of TheWrapStyle’s weekly newsletter. Michaela Dosamantes is now fashion and visual content director for TheWrapBook, a biannual book about Hollywood and style launching in February 2024. (As previously reported, Stefano Tonchi has ben enlisted as executive editor.)

3. Edward Padron is now vice president, brand at The Lede Company.

4. Brendan McEntee is now global director of PR at ESPRIT.

5. Erin Brown O’Rourke is now director of marketing and public relations at Sisley Paris.

6. Alexandra Sanchez is now senior account executive at FYI Brand Group.

7. Sofia Sadim is now showroom coordinator at Agentry PR.

8. Kathryn Hamed, formerly senior account executive at Agentry PR, is now pursuing styling and creative direction full time.

9. Claire Wesselkamper is now junior account executive, spirits division at SHADOW.

10. CCRM and Whitney Port have launched a six-episode podcast series about fertility on the Dear Media network, called Fertility FM. Port will sit down with CCRM Fertility doctors and creators each week, like Chriselle Lim and Pia Baroncini, and delve into fertility-related topics like IVF, egg freezing, financial planning, LGBTQ family planning, and more.

11. Ashley Bontecou has launched her own consulting agency, BCC.me (Bontecou Communications Consultancy).

12. Edward Hertzman, founder of Sourcing Journal and former EVP of Fairchild Media has launched Athletech News, a business-to-business media company focused on the fitness and wellness industry.

Plus!

13. SHADOW is now representing Eyebuydirect.

14. PURPLE is now representing Museum of Peace & Quiet.

15. Azione is now representing VICI.

16. House Of is now representing eyewear labels Eco, Lowercase, and MODO.

