Net-a-Porter and Gabriela Hearst hosted a knees up at The Doubles Club

There are birthday bashes, and then there are birthday bashes where the First Lady of the United States stops by to personally deliver a bouquet of flowers. Gabriela Hearst was truly the toast of the town on Thursday evening as the Uruguay-born designer and former Chloé creative director rang in another trip around the sun. The party was a double whammy too, as Hearst was celebrating the new capsule collection that debuted on Net-a-Porter earlier that week, which was selling like hot cakes from the get go. Guests headed uptown to infamous how-is-this-real-life haunt, The Doubles Club, which is perfectly preserved in all its 1950s-esque glory (read: red velvet, gilded accents, mirrored ceilings, servers in tuxedo jackets, and an old world Upper East Side charm—they just don’t make ’em like that anymore.) The evening, which was co-hosted by Net-a-Porter’s Alison Loehnis, kept a fashionable crowd out ’til late with a dancefloor-filling house music set by Carlita, passed silver trays of retro party food including pigs in a blanket and homemade pavlova, cocktails by Agua Magica, and even a slice of birthday cake for good measure. Spotted around the room were Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector, Ego Nwodim, Carey Lowell, Deborra-Lee Furness, Helena Christensen, Veronica Webb, Lameka Fox, Joanna della Valle, Camilla Nickerson, Alexia Niedzielski, Sabine Getty, Quentin Jones, Andrea Delph, Amanda Charchian, Julia von Boehm, and Brie Welch, among many others.

Images: BFA

The New York Diwali Gala 2023

Over 200 guests came together at the Mandarin Oriental on Friday for a culturally-rich celebration marking Diwali, the “Festival of Lights.” Regarded as the premiere celebration of Diwali on the East Coast, the fourth annual event was co-chaired this year by Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones, Preet Bharara, and Kal Penn. The New York Diwali Gala is the brainchild of entrepreneur Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of SONA restaurant, and funds raised from the evening went to the Asian American Writer’s Workshop; a 30-year-old organization dedicated to creating, publishing, developing, and disseminating creative writing by Asian American voices. Attendees came from all backgrounds, with everyone delving into the dress code of South Asian Splendor with aplomb. Cuisine came thanks to SONA, while rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Tesher performed for the crowd, as did the dance company IMGE. Among those in attendance were Huma Abedin, Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia, Alvina Patel Buxani, Devika Bhise, Shruti Ganguly, Mira Jacob, Jenna Lyons, Ariana DeBose, Wes Gordon, Jill Kargman, Siddharth Kasliwal, Priya Krishna, Anjali Kumar, Aasif Mandvi, Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Bibhu Mohapatra, Benj Pasek, Puja Patel, Roopal Patel, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Anu Rao, Jay Sean, Pritika Swarup, Jessel Taank, Tinx, Jafreen Uddin, and Jason Wu.

Images: Getty

Sabyasachi and friends celebrate Diwali

Legendary Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also made sure there was a major moment during Diwali in NYC. An opulent cocktail reception was hosted on Saturday night at the Sabyasachi flagship in the West Village, where attendees were greeted with Dom Pérignon champagne, tables piled high with caviar and desserts, and garlands of fresh Indian jasmine to nod to the Frida Kahlo’s Garden theme of the evening. Mukherjee was joined by a whole of host of fashion industry favorites including Martha Stewart, Sarita Choudhury, Eugenie Niarchos, Fernando Jorge, Megha Kapoor, Jamie Creel & Marco Scarani, Carlos Mota, Pamela Golbin, Fern Mallis, Nahema Mehta, Anjula Acharia, Akshay Bhansali, Roopal Patel, Priya Chatterjee, Chiara Ferragamo, Delfina Forstmann, Nick Forstmann, Andrea Franchini, Malina Joseph Gilchrist, Maryanne Grisz, Anjali Kumar, Ucha Meirelles, Nolan Meader, Alvise Orsini, Aziz Osko, Tina Radziwill, Ayesha Shand, and Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia.

Images: BFA

Fouquet’s New York and Timo & Violet host a Parisian lunch to unveil collaboration

Chic Tribeca hotel Fouquet’s New York has teamed up with female-founded, eco-conscious children’s clothing line Timo & Violet for a range of adorable bibs, blankets, and more. To celebrate, bellinis and brunch were on the cards, with an intimate family-style feast hosted at Par Ici Cafe on the terrace. Guests enjoyed dishes including Fattoush salad, smoked salmon sandwiches, and roasted Japanese sweet potatoes as they learned more about the collection, which features sweet pieces in a timeless French Toil de Jouy pattern, with a Tribeca twist of course, in a nod to the wallpaper at the aesthetically-pleasing and plush hotel. The designers at F. Schumacher & Co. had reimagined the classic print for the project, infusing it with a Manhattan edge thanks to the inclusion of cobblestone streets, the city skyline, and even Birkin bags. The day brought out the likes of Maya Gorgoni, Sophie Elgort, Rickie De Sole, Sarah Zendejas, Samantha Smalling, Riley Denihan, Kelsey Adams, Elizabeth Angell, and Timo & Violet co-founders Ronit Weinberg and Erin Jensen to celebrate. The limited-edition collab can be purchased now at Hotel Fouquet’s New York, as well as The Little, a Tribeca-based kids apparel boutique, and on Timo & Violet’s website.

Images: Brin Hanson

