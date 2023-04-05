Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: La DoubleJ Launch First Denim Offering

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy/Lucas Possiede)

What: A denim offering that’s anything but basic blue jeans from the Milanese maximalist label that’s all about living life to the full—and dressing for the part too.

Who: Longtime American in Milan J.J. Martin parlayed a successful career in fashion journalism into her brand, which gleefully offers everything-but-the-kitchen sink—think: party dresses, accessories, footwear, swim, home decor, and now denim!—that speak to the innate style and elegance of the old school Italian women, or sciura, she’s been inspired by over the last two decades. Everything is created lovingly with the aim to highlight the best the region has to offer when it comes to dressing yourself and your home while embracing joy.

Why: The just-unveiled offering of six styles is a sign of what’s to come from the brand’s denim assortment, with a second collection promised for September. There’s the printed or simple blue wash low-rise and slouchy ‘Better Than Your Boyfriend Jeans,’ the ‘Fancy Crop Jeans’ which live up to their name with a removable feather cuff, or ‘The Flare Jean’ with their bell-bottom silhouette and hand-placed laser print. Whatever your penchant, they’re all 100% made in Italy and 100% made for la dolce vita living.

Where: ladoublej.com

How much: from $370

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Daily Media: New Names At GQ, InStyle,...

Editor’s Pick: Mathilde Mader’s First Everlane: Editions...

Editor’s Pick: APPARIS Ski Capsule

Jessica Chastain Covers Marie Claire, New Updates...

A Festive Lunch With Manolo Blahnik, Alison...

Editor’s Pick: LØCI Vegan Luxury Sneakers

Editor’s Pick: Sakara Fall 30 Day Reset

Editor’s Pick: 14th Night The Elixir

The Ultimate Party Dress Edit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.