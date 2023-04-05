Editor’s Pick: La DoubleJ Launch First Denim Offering

What: A denim offering that’s anything but basic blue jeans from the Milanese maximalist label that’s all about living life to the full—and dressing for the part too.

Who: Longtime American in Milan J.J. Martin parlayed a successful career in fashion journalism into her brand, which gleefully offers everything-but-the-kitchen sink—think: party dresses, accessories, footwear, swim, home decor, and now denim!—that speak to the innate style and elegance of the old school Italian women, or sciura, she’s been inspired by over the last two decades. Everything is created lovingly with the aim to highlight the best the region has to offer when it comes to dressing yourself and your home while embracing joy.

Why: The just-unveiled offering of six styles is a sign of what’s to come from the brand’s denim assortment, with a second collection promised for September. There’s the printed or simple blue wash low-rise and slouchy ‘Better Than Your Boyfriend Jeans,’ the ‘Fancy Crop Jeans’ which live up to their name with a removable feather cuff, or ‘The Flare Jean’ with their bell-bottom silhouette and hand-placed laser print. Whatever your penchant, they’re all 100% made in Italy and 100% made for la dolce vita living.

Where: ladoublej.com

How much: from $370

