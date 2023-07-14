TAG Heuer’s Star-studded Celebration, Self-Portrait x British Vogue Fête Summer, Barbie-mania at Zara, Plus! The Attico’s First MFW Show

TAG Heuer celebrated the grand opening of its New York City flagship in style

TAG Heuer pulled out all the stops for a red carpet gathering and cocktail party at its brand-spanking-new boutique. The opulent celebration of luxury also marked the relaunch of the fan-favorite Carerra Skipper watch, originally launched in 1968, and brought together house ambassadors including A listers Alexandra Daddario and Patrick Dempsey. Festivities kicked off with an exclusive cocktail reception at the store followed by a seated dinner, which took place atop a concealed penthouse with unrivaled views of the city. The event space had been transformed specially for the occasion, inspired by the ocean. Attendees included Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Thomas Doherty, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Chris Briney, Cory Michael Smith, Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Pritika Swarup, Garrett Wilson, Milo Manheim, Valentina Ferrer, Bernard Arnault, and Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

Images: BFA/Getty

Self-Portrait and British Vogue kick off summer

As is now tradition, British Vogue’s editor in chief Edward Enninful and Self-Portrait Han Chong got London’s best-dressed together for a good old knee’s up, enlisting Emily Ratajkowski to join them on costing duty. The bash, which took place at Chiltern Firehouse, also saw a live performance by Rita Ora—who gave guests an exclusive sneak listen to tracks from her new album You & I, which drops today. Among those who stepped out for the party were newly-minted British Vogue cover girl Maya Jama, Shakira, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Jourdan Dunn, Nadine Leopold, Jamelia, Evangelie Smymiotaki, Bel Powley, Asa Butterfield, Aweng Chuol, Charli Howard, Vogue Australia editor in chief Christine Centenera and her husband Joel Edgerton, Munroe Bergdorf, Neelam Gill, Skepta, Roxie Nafousi, Rochelle Humes, Damson Idris, Ella Eyre, Joy Crookes, Larsen Thompson, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Lizzie Jagger, Sam McKnight, Susie Lau, Vittoria Ceretti, and many more.

Images: BFA

Zara to launch a Barbie capsule collection

Just days before the film of the year lands in theaters, Zara will whet our appetites with a perfectly-pink and doll-like capsule collection. Inspired by Greta Gerwig’s flick, the collection will include plenty of Barbie and Ken-approved clothing and accessories, as well as pajamas, beauty products, and homeware for your own Barbie Dream House. According to a teaser alert sent by the Spanish high street brand, standout pieces include full looks inspired by scenes from the movie, such as the pink gingham dress Barbie wears and the western cowboy outfit seen on Ken. To celebrate, two pop-ups designed by Random Studio will be hosted, in Paris (at the Champs-Elysees store) and another in New York (at the SoHo store) between July 17 and July 30. Get an idea of what’s to come, below:

The Attico will host its first runway show this September

Hot-to-trot Italian label The Attico, adored by party girls the world over, will host its first runway show during Milan Fashion Week this September. And as if the clothes alone weren’t elbowing your way into a front row seat for, know that design duo Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini have enlisted Emmanuelle Alt to style the show and Piergiorgio Del More (who recently helped execute the Jacquemus show at Versailles) will be in charge of casting. “For seven years we have been building a solid base, taking care of all the aspects of the company in order to get to this big moment,” they told Vogue. All eyes on Milan!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.