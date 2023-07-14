The Latest from Christian Louboutin

This summer, Christian Louboutin returns to Southampton for a pop-up shop at 53B Jobs Lane. The 1,200-square-foot space brings together the polished yet beachy vibe of the Hamptons with a nod to haute Parisian glam. Inside, guests will find bespoke illustrated wallpaper created by the brand’s frequent collaborator French artist Jean-Vincent Simonet, as well as elements that nod to the local area—fisherman ropes and striped blue details aplenty! We’re adoring the handcrafted luxury of the brand’s CL Tongamule sandal and By My Side bucket bag, constructed of textured empire calf leather in Cuoio and adorned with the Christian Louboutin logo. You can also embrace the colors of the season with the Sandale du Desert and Iriza crafted from Melancholia- printed crepe satin. Get shopping, chérie!

