Sydney Sweeney Steps Out For Miu Miu, Karaoke With Batsheva, Helena Christensen Fêtes Dodiee, And A Delectable Caviar Feast…

Gen Z super star Sydney Sweeney was in town last night for the Miu Miu Select by Sydney Sweeney party, hosted at the 57th Street flagship store. The actress is the latest tastemaker that Miu Miu has enlisted for its Select franchise, inviting her to pick her fave ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewelry, and eyewear pieces from the new season for her own edit. (Past ‘selectors’ have included Georgia May Jagger, Chloë Sevigny, Alexa Chung, Adwoa Aboah, Veronika Heilbrunner, and influencer Yoyo Cao.) Joining Sweeney on the night for drinks, snacks, and music by DJ Odalys were Alyssa Coscarelli, Brenn & Jules Lorenzo, Carolyn Tate Angel, Chrissy Rutherford, Claire Sulmers, Dalia Oberlander, Danielle Guizio, Dede Lovelace, Elissa Santisi, Elizabeth Kurpis, Ella Rose McFadin, Eric Rutherford, Evan Ross Katz, Fe Noel, Imani Randolph, Jenny Walton, Jessica Wang, Jovel Roystan, Maria Alia Al-Sadek, Meghan Roche, and Selah Marley.

A screening and soirée to celebrate Batsheva’s new short film

Guests gathered at Ms. Kim’s for an intimate karaoke party to celebrate Batsheva Hay’s new holiday collection. The evening also served as a special screening of UNHINGED, a short film directed by fashion journalist Maya Singer and starring Chloe Fineman in an array of Batsheva newness. Among those who came by to join in the fun (and sing a song or two) were Busy Phillips, Rebecca Hall, Helena Christensen, Tina Leung, Mayaan Zilberman, Camilla Staerk, and many more.













Images: BFA Dodiee celebrates the holidays with Helena Christensen Dodiee, an innovative new fashion label by Elisa Dahan, former COO of Canadian luxury winterwear brand Mackage, heralded its arrival on to the NYC scene with a cocktail gathering. The event took place at Dodiee’s Soho pop-up and welcomed a chic crowd, who were dressed in looks from the newcomer brand with aims to bridge the gap between shapewear and knitwear that’s both flattering, stylish, and comfortable. Guests included Mischa Barton, Pat Cleveland, Maria Borges, Lameka Fox, Melodie Monrose, Chloé Véro, Carlotta Kohl, Charlott Cordes, Renata Zandonadi, Nane Feist, Alicia Quarles, Dina Nur Satti, Chef Tara Thomas, Brianna Lance, Angelica Hicks, DJ Isabella Massenet, Elizabeth Kurpis, Zani Gugelmann, Beverly Nguyen, Caitlin Burke, and Ashley Avignone amongst others. DJ Nikki Kynard spun crowd-pleasing classics, while Christensen insisted attendees stay ’til late and keep the dance floor full all night long.













Images: Zev Starr Tambor Caviar Russe along with The Seville hosted a holiday pop-up dinner Luxurious upscale Midtown eatery Caviar Russe joined forces with The Seville to host a holiday pop-up dinner celebrating all things caviar. The evening saw guests enjoying a beautifully curated five-course chef’s special tasting menu, with craft cocktails by The Seville. The dinner started with Osetra caviar with the classic accompaniments, followed by delicious blue fin toro cornet with caviar and scallion, after which attendees had Scarpetta’s mouthwatering Cappelecci dish which, of course, was topped with tasting caviar too. For the fourth course came flavorful dover sole with caviar beurre monte and finally the grand finale of a vanilla gelato and caviar for dessert. The evening also saw music provided by The Seville’s in-house live band, keeping spirits upbeat all night.



