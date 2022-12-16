Holiday Cocktails To Order Or Make At Home This Festive Season

Holiday parties are in full swing and whether you are hosting a soirée at home or are out and about, here is what we are leaning towards. We’ve also got you covered on ideal hostess gifts if you are doing the rounds this season. Cheers!

2 oz 21Seeds Valencia Orange Tequila

2 oz apple cider (if you want to make your own, check Kat’s recipe below)

1/4 oz fresh orange juice

1/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/4 oz simple syrup

Dry shake all the ingredients. Serve on ice and garnish with dried orange or slice of fresh orange and full cinnamon stick.

1 ½ oz Glenmorangie Original

⅓ oz rosato vermouth

1 dash lemon bitters

1 dash aromatic bitters

Ginger ale, to taste

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, pour in the whisky, rosato vermouth and bitters, then top with ginger ale. Add a twist of orange and crystallized ginger for a final flourish.

Are you on wine duty for your next holiday party? This is the wine to bring! Caymus has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe tannins—as approachable in youth as in maturity, featuring layered, lush aromas and flavors, including cocoa, cassis, and ripe berries.

1 Part Absolut Vodka

1 Part Kahlúa

1 Part Espresso

3 Whole Coffee Beans

Ice Cubes

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

1.5 oz Zacapa No. 23

.75 oz Spiced Cacao Vermouth*

.25 oz Mezcal

1 Dash Mole Bitters

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a roasted marshmallow on a wooden skewer.

*To make Spiced Cacao Vermouth….

Combine 8 ounces of Vermouth with 1 tablespoon of cacao nibs in a jar for infusion. Cap and shake the jar. Let it infuse for one hour at room temperature, shaking it occasionally. Strain and pour the cacao nib-infused Vermouth into a glass bottle for storage.

This 2022 Sauvignon Blanc has a zesty and vibrant nose, with notes of juicy citrus and lime underpinned by subtle white nectarine and passionfruit notes. The palate is mouthwatering, with ripe vibrant passionfruit and citrus at the fore. These meld with tropical hints of peach and guava, gently balanced by stony saline notes.

1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka

0.5 oz spiced honey syrup

1 tsp pecan syrup*

0.25 oz lemon juice

2 dash chocolate bitters

3 oz milk oolong tea

Steep milk oolong tea in boiled water for three minutes. Add first five ingredients to mug, top with tea, and stir. Garnish with cinnamon stick and pinch of nutmeg.

1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

Pear Slices

Rosemary

Lemon Twist

Pour Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda over ice. Add vodka if desired. Garnish with pears, rosemary and a lemon twist.

Rosé wine no longer has a season! Thankfully, because we can’t get enough of Whispering Angel. Made from Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino), its pale color is pleasing to the eye and the rewarding taste profile is full and lush while being bone dry with a smooth finish.

1.5 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream

1 tsp. hot chocolate powder

3 oz. milk

Whipped cream, marshmallows, or chocolate flakes

Use the hot chocolate powder and the milk to make a hot chocolate. Pour into mug and top with Baileys. Garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate flakes, and more…

1 part Malfy Gin Arancia

1.5 parts San Pellegrino Limonata

1.5 parts Prosecco

Fresh orange slice

Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.

